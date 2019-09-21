JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Jaipur take on Gujarat in today's first match
Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Top PKL defenders to feature in today's match

Gujarat's cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal has come nowhere close to the heights they reached last season

BS Web Team 

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2019
File photo: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors

In Match 100 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat Fortunegiants will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Jaipur’s success early in the season was based on a very tactical approach they used - limiting the number of unsuccessful raids - and by keeping Deepak Hooda on the mat as much as possible. Their strong defence was nearly unbreakable which meant the raiders were more of a supporting act.

Jaipur Raiding – PKL 7
Phase Avg. Raid Points Raid SR Avg. Bonus Points Raid Failure % Super 10s
First 9 Matches 15.3 38 2.3 19.6% 3
Last 7 Matches 16.4 38 5.9 28.9% 2
But now with their defence not as strong as before, the raiders haven’t managed to lift their game to compensate for the defence’s errors. Looking at the broad numbers there is not much of a difference between Jaipur raider's earlier performance and their performance now. Their raid point average and raid strike rate are almost similar.

Jaipur Raiders First 9 Matches – PKL 7
Raider Raid Pts. Raid Failure % % of Team’s Raid Pts.
Deepak Hooda 67 11% 49%
Deepak Narwal 30 23% 22%
Nilesh Salunke 15 20% 11%
Nitin Rawal 13 25% 9%
Ajinkya Pawar 8 39% 6%
Sachin Narwal 5 23% 4%
Gujarat’s Cover Combo Well Off The Pace

Gujarat’s cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal has come nowhere close to the heights they reached last season. By this time last season, both covers had already crossed the 50 tackle point mark after 16 matches. However, Sunil Kumar currently has 8 tackle points less than what he managed in PKL 6. The big drop has come for Parvesh, who is on 22 tackle points only. Parvesh’s tackle strike rate has also seen a huge drop from 66 to just 50 this season.

Gujarat Covers Comparison After 16 Matches
PKL 6 Vs. PKL 7
Sunil Kumar Parvesh Bhainswal Sunil Kumar Parvesh Bhainswal
51 56 Tackle Points 43 34
3.2 3.5 Avg. Tackle Pts. 2.7 2.1
2 4 High 5s 4 2
59 66 Tackle SR 54 50
They have rarely played well in the same game this season which is why the team has not been able to win despite 6 total HIGH 5s from the two of them. This was also seen in their previous match against Dabang Delhi when Sunil finished with one tackle point and Parvesh had none.

Sunil Kumar & Parvesh Bhainswal - PKL 2019
Performance No. of Matches Wins Losses Ties Win %
One of them scoring 2 or more tackle points 8 1 6 1 13%
Both scoring 2 or more tackle points 5 4 1 0 80%
Both scoring less than 2 tackle points 3 0 3 0 0%
Key Battle: Sunil-Parvesh vs Deepak Hooda

Jaipur captain Deepak Hooda has a close 3-5 record against his Gujarat counterpart Sunil Kumar. However, he has a dominant 12-2 record against Parvesh Bhainswal, which Jaipur will want to capitalize on, as Parvesh is not in good form at the moment. The 12 times that Parvesh has gotten out to Deepak Hooda is the most for him against any raider. Deepak was 2-0 against him in the first meeting this season.

Deepak Hooda Successful Raids vs. Parvesh Bhainswal – Skill wise (PKL Overall)
Successful Raid Hand touch Escape
12 6 6


First Published: Sat, September 21 2019. 18:03 IST

