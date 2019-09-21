Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Top PKL defenders to feature in today's match

-
In Match 100 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Gujarat Fortunegiants will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Jaipur’s success early in the season was based on a very tactical approach they used - limiting the number of unsuccessful raids - and by keeping Deepak Hooda on the mat as much as possible. Their strong defence was nearly unbreakable which meant the raiders were more of a supporting act.
|Jaipur Raiding – PKL 7
|Phase
|Avg. Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Avg. Bonus Points
|Raid Failure %
|Super 10s
|First 9 Matches
|15.3
|38
|2.3
|19.6%
|3
|Last 7 Matches
|16.4
|38
|5.9
|28.9%
|2
|Jaipur Raiders First 9 Matches – PKL 7
|Raider
|Raid Pts.
|Raid Failure %
|% of Team’s Raid Pts.
|Deepak Hooda
|67
|11%
|49%
|Deepak Narwal
|30
|23%
|22%
|Nilesh Salunke
|15
|20%
|11%
|Nitin Rawal
|13
|25%
|9%
|Ajinkya Pawar
|8
|39%
|6%
|Sachin Narwal
|5
|23%
|4%
Gujarat’s cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal has come nowhere close to the heights they reached last season. By this time last season, both covers had already crossed the 50 tackle point mark after 16 matches. However, Sunil Kumar currently has 8 tackle points less than what he managed in PKL 6. The big drop has come for Parvesh, who is on 22 tackle points only. Parvesh’s tackle strike rate has also seen a huge drop from 66 to just 50 this season.
|Gujarat Covers Comparison After 16 Matches
|PKL 6
|Vs.
|PKL 7
|Sunil Kumar
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|Sunil Kumar
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|51
|56
|Tackle Points
|43
|34
|3.2
|3.5
|Avg. Tackle Pts.
|2.7
|2.1
|2
|4
|High 5s
|4
|2
|59
|66
|Tackle SR
|54
|50
|Sunil Kumar & Parvesh Bhainswal - PKL 2019
|Performance
|No. of Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Ties
|Win %
|One of them scoring 2 or more tackle points
|8
|1
|6
|1
|13%
|Both scoring 2 or more tackle points
|5
|4
|1
|0
|80%
|Both scoring less than 2 tackle points
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0%
Jaipur captain Deepak Hooda has a close 3-5 record against his Gujarat counterpart Sunil Kumar. However, he has a dominant 12-2 record against Parvesh Bhainswal, which Jaipur will want to capitalize on, as Parvesh is not in good form at the moment. The 12 times that Parvesh has gotten out to Deepak Hooda is the most for him against any raider. Deepak was 2-0 against him in the first meeting this season.
|Deepak Hooda Successful Raids vs. Parvesh Bhainswal – Skill wise (PKL Overall)
|Successful Raid
|Hand touch
|Escape
|12
|6
|6