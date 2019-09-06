JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Bengaluru Bulls look to end home leg with a win
Pro Kabaddi 2019 revised schedule: Kolkata leg to end on September 12

The Telugu Titans vs U Mumba which is scheduled for September 13 (Friday) is preponed to September 10 (Tuesday)

BS Web Team 

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2019
Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls

The Kolkata leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019 will kick start on September 7 and end on September 12 at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium. Usually, a home leg of a team starts on Saturday and ends on Fridays with a break day on Tuesday. However, due to a logistical challenge, Kolkata leg will now finish on Thursday with the matches scheduled for Friday being played on Tuesday and Thursday, says PKL in a statement. Bengal Warriors will kick start their home leg, when they take on Gujarat Fortunegiants on September 7. Bengal Warriors are placed at the 4th position on Pro Kabaddi points table and they will look to consolidate their position in the next 4 matches.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table

The Telugu Titans vs U Mumba which is scheduled for September 13 (Friday) is preponed to September 10 (Tuesday) while Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls to be played on September 12 (Thursday).

Here is the revised Kolkata leg PKL schedule:

Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 - Kolkata Leg Schedule
Match 1* Match 2**
Week No. City Date Day of the Week Team A Team B Team A Team B
8 Kolkata 7-Sep-19 Saturday Bengal Warriors Gujarat Dabang Delhi K.C. Haryana
Fortunegiants Steelers
(Netaji Indoor Stadium) 8-Sep-19 Sunday Dabang Delhi K.C. Tamil Bengal Puneri
Thalaivas Warriors Paltan
9-Sep-19 Monday U.P. Yoddha Gujarat Tamil Patna Pirates
Fortunegiants Thalaivas
10-Sep-19 Tuesday Telugu Titans U Mumba
11-Sep-19 Wednesday Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers Bengal U Mumba
Warriors
12-Sep-19 Thursday Jaipur Pink Panthers Patna Pirates Bengal Bengaluru Bulls
Warriors
13-Sep-19 Friday Rest Day

First Published: Fri, September 06 2019. 17:51 IST

