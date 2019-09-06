Pro Kabaddi 2019 revised schedule: Kolkata leg to end on September 12

The Kolkata leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019 will kick start on September 7 and end on September 12 at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium. Usually, a home leg of a team starts on Saturday and ends on Fridays with a break day on Tuesday. However, due to a logistical challenge, Kolkata leg will now finish on Thursday with the matches scheduled for Friday being played on Tuesday and Thursday, says PKL in a statement. will kick start their home leg, when they take on Gujarat Fortunegiants on September 7. are placed at the 4th position on Pro Kabaddi points table and they will look to consolidate their position in the next 4 matches.



Check Pro Kabaddi points table

The vs which is scheduled for September 13 (Friday) is preponed to September 10 (Tuesday) while vs to be played on September 12 (Thursday).

Here is the revised Kolkata leg PKL schedule:



