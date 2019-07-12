JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Neetu Chandra is face of Patna Pirates team

The seventh season of PKL starts from July 20

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actress Neetu Chandra has been roped in as brand ambassador for the Pro Kabbadi team Patna Pirates.

Patna Pirates have won the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) three times.

"Sports has been a way of life for me from a very young age and Patna is homeground for me," said Neetu, adding that she was happy to be associated with the team.

"There couldn't have been a better way to celebrate talent, hardwork, and sincerity. Patna Pirates has proved their worth time and again, and I am excited to be their brand ambassador."

