Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Neetu Chandra is face of Patna Pirates team

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi 2019 players' auction: All you need to know about Day 1 action
PKL 2019 auction: Telugu Titans bag Siddharth Desai for Rs 1.45 cr
PKL 2019 auction highlights: Siddharth most expensive buy at Rs 1.45 cr
Fantasy sports ride on wave of real life tournaments like IPL, Pro Kabaddi
No 'Big Bang', it's a pro-growth and pro-entrepreneurship Budget
-
Actress Neetu Chandra has been roped in as brand ambassador for the Pro Kabbadi team Patna Pirates.
Patna Pirates have won the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) three times.
"Sports has been a way of life for me from a very young age and Patna is homeground for me," said Neetu, adding that she was happy to be associated with the team.
"There couldn't have been a better way to celebrate talent, hardwork, and sincerity. Patna Pirates has proved their worth time and again, and I am excited to be their brand ambassador."
The seventh season of PKL starts from July 20.