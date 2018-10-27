JUST IN
Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2018 » News

PKL 2018 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors LIVE: Anup in action today

In today's second match, Patna Pirates, led by Pardeep Narwal, take on Fazel Atrachali's U Mumba. Catch Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six LIVE score updates here

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018. Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors
File Photo: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors

On Day 18 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, the first match will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors while in the second match hosts Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates lock horns with U Mumba led by Fazel Atrachali at Patliputra Sports complex in Patna today. Bengal Warriors have a 6-3 edge in the head-to-head versus Jaipur Pink Panthers. Their 6 wins against Jaipur is their most against another team in Pro Kabaddi League. In PKL 5, when the two teams last meet, the match was ended in favour of Bengal Warriors by 1 point victory margin.

Day 18, Match 2: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

In today’s second match Patna Pirates clash with U Mumba. In the head to head battle between these two teams, U Mumba lead by 6-4 margin. In the last 5 meetings, Patna has won three while Mumbai has won 2. In PKL 5, they played only one match in the interzone challenge week and U Mumba won the match by 10 points. U Mumba were the only team to score 50 points against Patna in season 5. This will also see a battle between Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth. Both the raiders will have big milestones to look forward in PKL 2018 today’s match as Pardeep Narwal will look to complete 700 raid points. Pardeep will be the 2nd player ever to complete 700 raid points in PKL after Rahul Chaudhari as he need 18 raid points. On the other side, Siddharth Desai needs 17 raid points to complete 100 raid points in PKL.  He will also be the fastest ever player to complete 100 raid points as he has an opportunity to reach 100 raid points in his 7th PKL game, while no one has done it in less than 9 games.

PKL 2018 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors LIVE: Anup in action today

Day 18 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, today's matches Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Match 2: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba
First Published: Sat, October 27 2018. 18:00 IST

