JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2018 » News

Valley's first brush with I-League: we want more, say football fans
Business Standard

PKL 2018 highlights, Day 26: UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans settle for a tie

In first match of Day 26, Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers 38-32.

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha
PKL 2018, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, the first match will be between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers, while in the second match UP Yoddha lock horns with Telugu Titans at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. UP Yoddha have won three out of four matches that they have played against Telugu Titans, including all three encounters in PKL 5. But they failed to keep their unbeaten record against Titans in PKL 2018 as they lost 34-29 when the both teams last met. Rahul Chaudhari scored a total of 11 points for Telugu Titans, including 9 raid points and 2 tackle points. UP’s Rishank Devadiga and Prashanth Kumar Rai scored 7 raid points each while Sagar Krishna had a HIGH 5.

Check Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six points table here
 
Before that, in the first match, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Haryana Steelers. Haryana Steelers have the edge in the head-to-head at 2-1 with one match ending in a tie. Haryana were undefeated against Jaipur in season 5, but the Pink Panthers got their first win against the Steelers in their first meeting of PKL 2018 in Sonepat, winning 36-33. Both teams had 22 raid points in this match, but Jaipur outscored Haryana 11-7 in tackle points.
 
Stay Tuned for PKL 2018-19 LIVE updates…
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

PKL 2018 highlights, Day 26: UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans settle for a tie

PKL 2018 highlights, Day 26, Match 2: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans telugu Titans: Best performers (prokabaddi.com)

PKL 2018 highlights, Day 26: UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans settle for a tie

PKL 2018 highlights, Day 26, Match 2: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans UP Yoddha: Best performers (prokabaddi.com)

PKL 2018 highlights, Day 26: UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans settle for a tie

AT FULL TIME: Telugu Titans came back from behind to settle for a 26-26 tie against UP Yoddha

PKL 2018 highlights, Day 26: UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans settle for a tie

Mohsen makes an empty raid (26-26)

PKL 2018 highlights, Day 26: UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans settle for a tie

An empty raid from Rishank

PKL 2018 highlights, Day 26: UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans settle for a tie

An empty raid from Rahul Chaudhari (26-26)

PKL 2018 highlights, Day 26: UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans settle for a tie

Rishank Devadiga makes an empty raid 

PKL 2018 highlights, Day 26: UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans settle for a tie

Timeout Taken with 2 minutes to go

PKL 2018 highlights, Day 26: UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans settle for a tie

Mohsen gets a point and score is level with 2 minutes to go (26-26)

PKL 2018 highlights, Day 26: UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans settle for a tie

Azad Singh is tackled (26-25)

PKL 2018 highlights, Day 26: UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans settle for a tie

An empty raid from Rahul Chaudhari (26-24)
First Published: Tue, November 06 2018. 18:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

PKL 2018 highlights, Day 26: UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans settle for a tie

In first match of Day 26, Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers 38-32.

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, the first match will be between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers, while in the second match UP Yoddha lock horns with Telugu Titans at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. UP Yoddha have won three out of four matches that they have played against Telugu Titans, including all three encounters in PKL 5. But they failed to keep their unbeaten record against Titans in PKL 2018 as they lost 34-29 when the both teams last met. Rahul Chaudhari scored a total of 11 points for Telugu Titans, including 9 raid points and 2 tackle points. UP’s Rishank Devadiga and Prashanth Kumar Rai scored 7 raid points each while Sagar Krishna had a HIGH 5.

Check Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six points table here
 
Before that, in the first match, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Haryana Steelers. Haryana Steelers have the edge in the head-to-head at 2-1 with one match ending in a tie. Haryana were undefeated against Jaipur in season 5, but the Pink Panthers got their first win against the Steelers in their first meeting of PKL 2018 in Sonepat, winning 36-33. Both teams had 22 raid points in this match, but Jaipur outscored Haryana 11-7 in tackle points.
 
Stay Tuned for PKL 2018-19 LIVE updates…
 

image
Business Standard
177 22