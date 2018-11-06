PKL 2018 highlights, Day 26: UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans settle for a tie

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, the first match will be between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers, while in the second match UP Yoddha lock horns with Telugu Titans at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. UP Yoddha have won three out of four matches that they have played against Telugu Titans, including all three encounters in PKL 5. But they failed to keep their unbeaten record against Titans in as they lost 34-29 when the both teams last met. Rahul Chaudhari scored a total of 11 points for Telugu Titans, including 9 raid points and 2 tackle points. UP’s and Prashanth Kumar Rai scored 7 raid points each while Sagar Krishna had a HIGH 5.



Before that, in the first match, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Haryana Steelers. Haryana Steelers have the edge in the head-to-head at 2-1 with one match ending in a tie. Haryana were undefeated against Jaipur in season 5, but the Pink Panthers got their first win against the Steelers in their first meeting of in Sonepat, winning 36-33. Both teams had 22 raid points in this match, but Jaipur outscored Haryana 11-7 in tackle points.



