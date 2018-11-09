JUST IN
PKL 2018 U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers LIVE: Siddharth eyes 100 raid pts

The Day 27 will see the start of Mumbai leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six. In today’s match the first match will be played between hosts U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers led by Anup Kumar while in the second match Bengal Warriors lock horns with Telugu Titans at Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. U Mumba have defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers in 7 of their 13 encounters in PKL. In the last four encounters both teams have won (39-32). Siddhartha Desai scored 13 raid points while Rohit Baliyan chipped in with 7 raid points. Fazel Atrachali was the leading tackle point scorer for U Mumba with 3 tackle points, while Surender, Rajaguru and Vinod Kumar have score 2 tackle points each. When Siddharth Desai gets back to kabaddi turf after injury today he will needs just 3 raid points to become the fastest ever player in Pro Kabaddi League history to reach 100 raid points.
 
PKL 2018, Day 28, Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans
 
In today’s second match, Bengal Warriors take on Telugu Titans led by Vishal Bhardwaj at 2100 (IST). Bengal Warriors lead the head-to-head battle with 6 wins from 11 games. When the two teams. Bengal got the better of Telugu Titans in their first meeting of PKL 2018 (30-25). In that match, Maninder Singh was the best player of the match and got 11 raid points. The Bengal defense made life very hard for the Telugu raiders as they scored just 10 raid points in that match which is their lowest in PKL 2018. Rahul Chaudhari managed to score just 2 raid points in 12 raids that too came through bonus. Abozar and Vishal led Titans defence well with 5 and 4 tackle points respectively.

PKL 2018, Day 28, Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans HEAD-TO-HEAD (OVERALL) Matches – 11 | Bengal Warriors – 6 | Telugu Titans -3 | Tie - 3 • Bengal Warriors lead the head-to-head battle with 6 wins from their 11 games. • Bengal got the better of Telugu Titans in their first meeting of PKL 6 30-25. o Maninder Singh was the best player of the match and got 11 raid points. o The Bengal defense made life very hard for the Telugu raiders as they scored just 10 raid points in that match which is their lowest in PKL 6. o Rahul Chaudhari managed to score just 2 raid points in 12 raids that too came through bonus.  o Abozar and Vishal led Titans defence well with 5 and 4 tackle points respectively.   

PKL 2018, Day 28, Match 1: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers HEAD-TO-HEAD (OVERALL) Matches – 13 | U Mumba – 7 | Jaipur Pink Panthers – 5 | Tie – 1  • U Mumba have defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers in 7 of their 13 encounters in PKL and Jaipur have defeated U Mumba 5 times, with 1 tie between the two.  • Their last 4 encounters have been shared with each team winning twice. • It was U Mumba who won their first meeting in PKL 6, winning 39-32 o Siddharth Desai scored 13 raid points for U Mumba with Rohit Baliyan chipping in 7. o Fazel Atrachali was the leading tackle point scorer for U Mumba with 3 tackle points, while Surender, Rajaguru and Vinod Kumar have score 2 tackle points each.  o Nitin Rawal was the best raider for Jaipur with 7 raid points. Jaipur overall scored only 14 raid points in this match.  o Mohit Chhillar and Sandeep Dhull have scored 3 tackle points each in the game, while no other player managed more than 1 tackle pt in the game from Jaipur.  

PKL 2018, Day 28: Today's kabaddi match schedule Match 1: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans
First Published: Fri, November 09 2018. 18:00 IST

