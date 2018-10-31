PKL 2018 Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan LIVE: Can Naveen excel again?

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2018 Day 14 highlights: Pune beat Bengaluru in last-minute thriller
PKL 2018 Day 1 highlights:U Mumba, Puneri Paltan settle for tie in thriller
PKL 2018, Day 16 highlights: UP claim 2nd win in PKL 6, beat Pune 29-23
PKL 2018 Day 12 Highlights: Puneri Paltan beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-25
PKL 2018, Day 20 highlights: Telugu Titans beat Patna Pirates 53-32
-
In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, the first match will be played between Puneri Paltan and Delhi Dabang while in the second match of the day Patna Pirates will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. In the head to head battle between Patna and Bengaluru, the former lead by 9 wins in 12 matches while Bengaluru Bulls manages to win in 2 games only and one ended in a tie. Patna Pirates will look to overcome their three back to back defeats in home leg. The Pardeep Narwal led team can take inspiration from their record against Bengaluru Bulls and look to win remaining home leg matches.
Check Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six points table here
PKL 2018 Day 21 Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan
Before that, in the first match, Dabang Delhi will take on Puneri Paltan. Dabang Delhi manages to claim a victory against Puneri Paltan by 41-37 in the previous encounter in PKL 2018. However both the teams are coming into the match after suffering a defeat. Dabang Delhi fail to overcome UP Yoddha while Puneri Paltan lost to Gujarat Fortunegiants yesterday. Meanwhile Pune’s Nitin Tomar becomes first player in PKL 2018 to score 100 raid points. For Delhi, Naveen Kumar as a young raider came good and scored back to back Super 10s in last 2 games and has 38 raid points from just 5 games in PKL 2018.