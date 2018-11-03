PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 29 | 35 Bengaluru Bulls at full time

Sachin makes an empty raid (35-26)
In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, the first game will be played between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan while in the second match UP Yoddha take on Bengaluru Bulls at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. In Maharashtra Debry U Mumba lead the head-to-head battle with 7 wins in 13 meetings against Puneri Paltan. In last 5 games of Maharashtrian derby, Pune have defeated U Mumba 4 times. The other one has ended in a tie. The first Maha Derby of PKL 2018 ended in a thrilling tie 32-32. This game marked the PKL debut of U Mumba raider Siddharth Desai. He scored 15 raid points, joint most by a player on his debut along with Rakesh Kumar. Pune’s Nitin Tomar also had 15 raid points for Pune. U Mumba led the game by two points going into the last minute, but a quick raid point from Pune and the capture of Siddharth Desai on the penultimate raid by Girish Ernak brought the scores level. Pune settled for a tie by going for an empty raid in the final raid of the match. In the second match between these two sides it was Pune that won 33-32 in another close encounter in their home leg. Siddharth Desai is just 3 raid points away from becoming the fastest player to reach 100 raid points in PKL history.
In today’s second match, hosts UP Yoddha will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls. UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls have played each other three times so far, with Bengaluru winning twice and UP Yoddha winning once. One of Bengaluru’s wins came at a margin of 40 points. This is their first meeting of PKL 2018.
