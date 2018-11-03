JUST IN
ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC
PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 29 | 35 Bengaluru Bulls at full time

In today's first match, U Mumba beat Puneri Paltan 31-22 in Maharashtra Derby. Catch Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six LIVE updates here

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha
PKL 2018, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, the first game will be played between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan while in the second match UP Yoddha take on Bengaluru Bulls at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. In Maharashtra Debry U Mumba lead the head-to-head battle with 7 wins in 13 meetings against Puneri Paltan. In last 5 games of Maharashtrian derby, Pune have defeated U Mumba 4 times. The other one has ended in a tie.  The first Maha Derby of PKL 2018 ended in a thrilling tie 32-32. This game marked the PKL debut of U Mumba raider Siddharth Desai. He scored 15 raid points, joint most by a player on his debut along with Rakesh Kumar. Pune’s Nitin Tomar also had 15 raid points for Pune. U Mumba led the game by two points going into the last minute, but a quick raid point from Pune and the capture of Siddharth Desai on the penultimate raid by Girish Ernak brought the scores level. Pune settled for a tie by going for an empty raid in the final raid of the match. In the second match between these two sides it was Pune that won 33-32 in another close encounter in their home leg. Siddharth Desai is just 3 raid points away from becoming the fastest player to reach 100 raid points in PKL history.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six points table here

In today’s second match, hosts UP Yoddha will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls. UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls have played each other three times so far, with Bengaluru winning twice and UP Yoddha winning once. One of Bengaluru’s wins came at a margin of 40 points. This is their first meeting of PKL 2018.
 
Stay tuned for PKL 2018-19 LIVE updates...

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 29 | 35 Bengaluru Bulls at full time

Sachin makes an empty raid (35-26)

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 29 | 35 Bengaluru Bulls at full time

Timeout taken by UP Yoddha

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 29 | 35 Bengaluru Bulls at full time

An empty raid from Pawan (29-35)

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 29 | 35 Bengaluru Bulls at full time

A successful raid from Prashanth (29-35)

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 29 | 35 Bengaluru Bulls at full time

Bengaluru Bulls take TIME OUT with 83 seconds to go

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 29 | 35 Bengaluru Bulls at full time

Pawan Sehrawat gets 2 points (28-35)

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 29 | 35 Bengaluru Bulls at full time

Time OUT taken with nearly 2 mins to go

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 29 | 35 Bengaluru Bulls at full time

An empty raid from Nitesh Kumar (28-33)

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 29 | 35 Bengaluru Bulls at full time

Kashiling makes an empty raid (28-33) with 2 mins to go

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 29 | 35 Bengaluru Bulls at full time

An empty raid from both the teams (28-33)

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 29 | 35 Bengaluru Bulls at full time

A bonus point for Prashanth (28-33)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 18:05 IST

