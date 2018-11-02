JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2018 » News

Dhoni integral part of team, he wants to make way for youngsters: Kohli
Business Standard

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 7 | 16 Tamil Thalaivas in today's 1st match

In today's second match, Gujarat Fortunegiants lock horns with Anup Kumar's Jaipur Pink Panthers. Catch Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six LIVE score updates here

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018 today match: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
File photo: UP Yoddha's Rishank Devadiga in action

The Day 23 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, will see the start of UP leg in which the hosts UP Yoddha clash with Tamil Thalaivas while the second match of the day will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortunegiants at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. In head to head battle, Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha have played 4 matches against each other with UP winning twice, Thalaivas once and one match ending in a tie. This will be their second meeting in PKL 2018. In Chennai Leg when both the teams meet UP came victorious with 37-32 score. If UP Yoddha manage to win today’s clash they will top Zone B of PKL 2018 points table.

PKL 2018, Day 23, Match 2: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

In the second match, Gujarat Fortunegiants to lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers. In head to head battle, Gujarat Fortunegiants have won 2 of their 3 games against Jaipur so far in Pro Kabaddi League. In this match, the battle will be between a struggling raiding side (Jaipur) and a strong defensive side (Gujarat). Jaipur Pink Panthers have struggled in the raiding department despite having top raiders and have the third worst raid point average (16.8) by any team in PKL 2018 even though they have Anup Kumar in their ranks. Gujarat lost their Iranian corner combination this season but covers Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal have stepped up to make sure that their defense is still very good.

Stay Tuned for PKL 2018-19 LIVE updates

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 7 | 16 Tamil Thalaivas in todays 1st match

An empty raid from both the teams (7-16)

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 7 | 16 Tamil Thalaivas in todays 1st match

An empty raid from Jasvir Singh (7-16)

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 7 | 16 Tamil Thalaivas in todays 1st match

Shrikant Jadhav is tackled (7-16)

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 7 | 16 Tamil Thalaivas in todays 1st match

A successful raid from Sukesh hedge (7-15)

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 7 | 16 Tamil Thalaivas in todays 1st match

An empty raid from both the teams (7-14)

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 7 | 16 Tamil Thalaivas in todays 1st match

Prashanth Kumar Rai is tackled (7-14)

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 7 | 16 Tamil Thalaivas in todays 1st match

A bonus point for Sukesh Hedge (7-13)

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 7 | 16 Tamil Thalaivas in todays 1st match

A bonus point for Prashanth Kumar Rai (7-12)

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 7 | 16 Tamil Thalaivas in todays 1st match

A successful raid from Sukesh hedge (6-12)

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 7 | 16 Tamil Thalaivas in todays 1st match

An empty raid from Rishank (6-11)

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 7 | 16 Tamil Thalaivas in todays 1st match

Ajay Thakur is tackled (6-11)
First Published: Fri, November 02 2018. 17:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 7 | 16 Tamil Thalaivas in today's 1st match

In today's second match, Gujarat Fortunegiants lock horns with Anup Kumar's Jaipur Pink Panthers. Catch Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six LIVE score updates here

The Day 23 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, will see the start of UP leg in which the hosts UP Yoddha clash with Tamil Thalaivas while the second match of the day will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortunegiants at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. In head to head battle, Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha have played 4 matches against each other with UP winning twice, Thalaivas once and one match ending in a tie. This will be their second meeting in PKL 2018. In Chennai Leg when both the teams meet UP came victorious with 37-32 score. If UP Yoddha manage to win today’s clash they will top Zone B of PKL 2018 points table.

PKL 2018, Day 23, Match 2: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

In the second match, Gujarat Fortunegiants to lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers. In head to head battle, Gujarat Fortunegiants have won 2 of their 3 games against Jaipur so far in Pro Kabaddi League. In this match, the battle will be between a struggling raiding side (Jaipur) and a strong defensive side (Gujarat). Jaipur Pink Panthers have struggled in the raiding department despite having top raiders and have the third worst raid point average (16.8) by any team in PKL 2018 even though they have Anup Kumar in their ranks. Gujarat lost their Iranian corner combination this season but covers Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal have stepped up to make sure that their defense is still very good.

Stay Tuned for PKL 2018-19 LIVE updates

image
Business Standard
177 22