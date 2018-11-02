PKL 2018 LIVE score: UP Yoddha 7 | 16 Tamil Thalaivas in today's 1st match

The Day 23 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six , will see the start of UP leg in which the hosts UP Yoddha clash with Tamil Thalaivas while the second match of the day will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortunegiants at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. In head to head battle, Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha have played 4 matches against each other with UP winning twice, Thalaivas once and one match ending in a tie. This will be their second meeting in In Chennai Leg when both the teams meet UP came victorious with 37-32 score. If UP Yoddha manage to win today’s clash they will top Zone B of points table.

PKL 2018, Day 23, Match 2: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

In the second match, Gujarat Fortunegiants to lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers. In head to head battle, Gujarat Fortunegiants have won 2 of their 3 games against Jaipur so far in Pro Kabaddi League. In this match, the battle will be between a struggling raiding side (Jaipur) and a strong defensive side (Gujarat). Jaipur Pink Panthers have struggled in the raiding department despite having top raiders and have the third worst raid point average (16.8) by any team in even though they have in their ranks. Gujarat lost their Iranian corner combination this season but covers Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal have stepped up to make sure that their defense is still very good.



