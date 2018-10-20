PKL 2018, Day 13 highlights: Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba 33-32 in a thriller

TENSION. DRAMA. GLORY. #PuneriPaltan. This is how we roll. Battle of nerves against @U_Mumba and we prevail in a nail biting match. #PadengeBhaari#VivoProKabaddi #PUNvMUM pic.twitter.com/bVdF5nTcH8 — Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) October 20, 2018 FULL TIME: Puneri Paltan Beat U Mumba (33-32 ) An unsuccessful raid from GB More but its FULL TIME and Pune win (33-32) Siddharth Desai went to lobby without touching anybody and its a SUPER TACKLE (33-31) An empty raid from Monu (31-31) U Mumba take TIME OUT

In the second match on Day 13 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, host Puneri Paltan held their nerve to pip U Mumba 33-32 in the Maharashtra derby on Saturday. Pune's star raider bagged 13 points while defender Girish Ernak managed six tackle points. For Mumbai, Siddharth Desai scored 15 points but faltered in the dying minutes of the game as Pune clinched a nail-biting contest at home. Siddharth gave his team a 2-0 lead in the second minute but the host's defense leveled the match in the third minute. Nitin took a raid point in the eighth minute as Pune trailed 4-5. Nitin came with a two-point raid in the 13th minute to give Pune 10-7 lead before Pune inflicted the first all out of the match in the 15th minute to lead 15-9. Siddharth made an error in the dying seconds of the match to give Puneri Paltan a two-point advantage which ensured that it was the home side which went back victorious



UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors

Jang Kun Lee made some successful raids to make Bengal lead 4-0 however, UP Yoddhas slowly rode on some fine tackles to make the contest 5-6 before the scores were tied at 8-8. Both the sides showed equal fight to again be tied at 12-12. UP's Maninder then collected couple of points to stretch his team's lead to 15-12, but Jang replied back with a successful raid to cut the deficit to one point. Bengal however, failed in stopping UP from picking another three points in the last minutes of the first half, while it could only manage a single point as the scoreline read 18-15 at half-time.

In the second half, Rishank came with a heroic performance, collecting three raid points, while and a successful tackle made UP leading the charge 24-18. UP continued to lead the momentum, thanks to captain Rishank, as they extended the lead to 27-19. Bengal's Mainder and UP's Prashant each collected few points through some successful raids as once again both the teams found themselves tied at 38-38 before the former grabbed couple of points to hand Bengal a 40-38 lead. In a cruch situation, Prashant, who seemed unstoppable, collected a bonus point before taking a match tying raiding point to help UP deny a defeat as the contest resulted in a 40-40 draw.