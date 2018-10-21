PKL 2018 Day 14 highlights: Pune beat Bengaluru in last minute thriller

AT FULL TIME: Puneri Paltan win another last minute thriller as they beat Bengaluru Bulls 27-25 An usuccessful raid from Kashi and with this Puneri Paltan win another last minute thriller (27-25) An empty raid from Nitin Tomar (26-25) An empty raid from Kashi (26-25) Bengaluru Bulls take TIME OUT An empty raid from Nitin Tomar (26-25) with 72 seconds to go





PKL 2018, Day 14: Today’s kabaddi match schedule, live streaming details Day 14 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six will see the start of inter-zonal challenge week in which teams from Zone A and B will clash with each other. In the first match of inter-zonal challenge week, Bengal Warriors take on Dabang Delhi while the second match of the day will be played between hosts Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Bengal Warriors lead the head-to-head battle against Dabang Delhi 5-3 with one match ending in a tie. In PKL 5, an inter-zone contest between the two teams ended in a 31-31 tie. Dabang Delhi’s record in inter-zonal week of PKL are not good as they won 2 matches while lost 4 and one ended in a tie. Their 2 wins came against Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas and tied against Bengal. On the other hand, Bengal Warriors had 2 wins, 3 losses and 2 ties against Zone A teams in PKL 5.

In today’s second match, Puneri Paltan, high on confidence after defeating U Mumba in a last-minute thriller on Saturday, lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls, who won both their matches in Bengaluru Bulls have a 5-4 edge in the head-to-head against Puneri Paltan. The story is slightly different in the last five encounters, however, with Pune winning on three occasions. So kabaddi fans have a very interesting contest on their cards today.

Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls record in inter-zonal challenge week

• Puneri Paltan Inter-Zonal Challenge record PKL 5: 5 wins, 2 losses, 0 ties. Their 5 wins in inter-zonal was the joint highest of PKL 5 along with U Mumba.

• Bengaluru Bulls Inter-Zonal Challenge record PKL 5: 2 wins, 5 losses, 0 ties. Their 5 losses in inter-zonal was the worst performance by a team in PKL 5.