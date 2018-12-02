Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: U Mumba 18 | 15 Gujarat Fortunegiants in 2nd half

In Sunday’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi league season six (PKL 2018)
, the first match will be played between Fazel Atrachali’s U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants led by Sunil Kumar, while in the second match, Dabang Delhi lock horns with Puneri Paltan at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. U Mumba are yet to beat Gujarat Fortunegiants in 5 meetings between these two teams. Gujarat are the only team that U Mumba are yet to beat in Pro Kabaddi League. They have already played twice in PKL 6 and both times Gujarat came from behind to win the match, once at U Mumba’s home and once at their home in Ahmedabad.
Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.
PKL 2018, Day 48, Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi
In today’s second kabaddi match, Hosts Dabang Delhi take on Puneri Paltan at 2100 IST in New Delhi. Dabang Delhi trail head-to-head against Pune 4-8 with one match ending in a tie. Pune have won 4 of the last 5 matches against Delhi. They have already played twice in Pro kabaddi 2018 with each team winning once. In player battle, it would be an interesting fight between four experienced defenders in Pro Kabaddi 2018. The home side, Dabang Delhi, are heavily reliant on their corner combination of Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal for tackle points. For Pune it is somewhat similar with the left cover/right corner combination of Girish Ernak and Sandeep Narwal.
In today's kabaddi match, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi and U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match will be live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and in Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. Pune vs Delhi and Mumbai vs Gujarat
kabaddi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.