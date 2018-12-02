Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: U Mumba 18 | 15 Gujarat Fortunegiants in 2nd half

PKL 2018, Day 48, Match 1: U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants SUNIL KUMAR/PARVESH BHAINSWAL vs FAZEL ATRACHALI/SURENDER SINGH – TOP DEFENCES OF PKL 6 FACE OFF Two teams that have been amongst the best performing teams this season, both Gujarat Fortunegiants and U Mumba are led by defenders. And both are two of the best defensive teams in the competition. Top Defensive Teams – PKL 6 Team Avg. Tackle Pts. Tackle SR U Mumba 12.4 50 Telugu Titans 11.8 56 Gujarat Fortunegiants 11.5 50 Two of the most fearsome defensive pairs of PKL 6 will go head on as U Mumba’s Fazel Atrachali/Surender Singh combo takes on Gujarat’s elite cover combination of Sunil Kumar/Parvesh Bhainswal. Most Tackle Points As A Pair – PKL 2018 Pair Successful Tackles Tackle Pts. Super Tackles Parvesh Bhainswal-Sunil Kumar 46 49 3 Fazel Atrachali-Surinder Singh 44 45 1 Vikas Kale-Jaideep 26 27 1 Rohit Rana-Surinder Singh 26 27 1 After Fazel-Surender led for most of the season, Sunil-Parvesh have taken the lead and now have 49 tackle points as a pair. Fazel-Surender are now 2nd with 45 tackle points. Not just as a team, but individually as well these defenders are having standout seasons, especially Surender Singh who struggled in PKL 5. Fazel is the leading tackle point scorer of PKL 6 with 65 tackle points to his name. U Mumba’s Left Corner/Right Cover Combo - PKL 2018 Defender Name Fazel Atrachali Surender Singh Mts. 17 16 Tackle Pts. 65 45 HIGH 5s 5 2 Avg. Tackle Pts. 3.8 2.8 Tackle SR 66 47 Sunil & Parvesh both have crossed the 50 tackle points mark for the season with Parvesh (53) having 3 more than Sunil (50). Parvesh is the 4th leading tackle point scorer of the season. They both average more than 3.0 tackle points a game and have a tackle SR of at least 60. Gujarat Cover Combination - PKL 2018 Defender Sunil Kumar Parvesh Bhainswal Mts. 15 15 Tackle Pts. 50 53 HIGH 5s 2 4 Avg. Tackle Pts. 3.3 3.5 Tackle SR 60 66 As far as skills are concerned, U Mumba’s Fazel-Surender duo excels in blocks and dashes and are known for their sheer strength. Fazel has also been brilliant in back holds and has pulled off some of the most sensational tackles of the season. Fazel-Surender Skill Breakup – PKL 6 Playername Fazel Atrachali Surender Singh Ankle Hold 22 14 Thigh Hold 17 10 Chain 1 5 Dash 3 10 Block 18 5 Back Hold Points 4 1 The Sunil-Parvesh duo has shown great flexibility as they have picked up points all over the mat. Generally cover defenders have most of their points in the middle of the mat, but that has not been the case for this pair. These two can play in the corners as well. Sunil-Parvesh Skill Breakup – PKL 6 Player Name Parvesh Bhainswal Sunil Kumar Ankle Hold 13 9 Thigh Hold 19 11 Chain 5 9 Dash 5 7 Block 7 13 Other Tackle 0 0 Back Hold Points 4 1 U Mumba’s pair however has not fared as well in their 2 matches against Gujarat in PKL 6: Fazel Atrachali has only 4 tackle points at tackle SR 50 (season SR 66) Surender Singh has only 3 tackle points at tackle SR of just 38 (season SR 47) The Gujarat pair however has an excellent record against U Mumba this season: Sunil Kumar has 6 tackle points with tackle SR 67 Parvesh Bhainswal has 10 tackle points with tackle SR 77 These are the 2 highest tackle SRs against U Mumba in PKL 6 among defenders to have made at least 10 tackles. 4 of the top 5 assist defenders will also feature in this match where Surender Singh is the clear leader with 73, 37 assists more than the person in second. Most Assist Tackles – PKL 6 Surender Singh (MUM) 73 Vishal Mane (DEL) 46 Sunil Kumar (GUJ) 45 Rohit Rana (MUM) 43 Fazel Atrachali (MUM) 40