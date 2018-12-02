Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: U Mumba 18 | 15 Gujarat Fortunegiants in 2nd half

JUST IN
In today's second match, Joginder Narwal's Dabang Delhi take on Puneri Paltan led by Girish Ernak. Check PKL 2018 LIVE match updates here.

BS Web Team 

In Sunday’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi league season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between Fazel Atrachali’s U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants led by Sunil Kumar,  while in the second match, Dabang Delhi lock horns with Puneri Paltan at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. U Mumba are yet to beat Gujarat Fortunegiants in 5 meetings between these two teams. Gujarat are the only team that U Mumba are yet to beat in Pro Kabaddi League. They have already played twice in PKL 6 and both times Gujarat came from behind to win the match, once at U Mumba’s home and once at their home in Ahmedabad.

Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.
 
PKL 2018, Day 48, Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

In today’s second kabaddi match, Hosts Dabang Delhi take on Puneri Paltan at 2100 IST in New Delhi. Dabang Delhi trail head-to-head against Pune 4-8 with one match ending in a tie. Pune have won 4 of the last 5 matches against Delhi. They have already played twice in Pro kabaddi 2018 with each team winning once. In player battle, it would be an interesting fight between four experienced defenders in Pro Kabaddi 2018. The home side, Dabang Delhi, are heavily reliant on their corner combination of Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal for tackle points. For Pune it is somewhat similar with the left cover/right corner combination of Girish Ernak and Sandeep Narwal.

PKL 2018 Live streaming details

In today's kabaddi match, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi and U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match will be live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and in Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. Pune vs Delhi and Mumbai vs Gujarat kabaddi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.

Stay Tuned for PKL 2018-19 live score updates

Only 30 seconds for half time but Gujarat come back brilliantly to keep 14-16 score line favour of U Mumba thanks to their brilliant defense

U Mumba take the lead as they inflict Gujarat Fortunegiants ALL OUT

PKL 2018, Day 48, Match 1: U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants SUNIL KUMAR/PARVESH BHAINSWAL vs FAZEL ATRACHALI/SURENDER SINGH – TOP DEFENCES OF PKL 6 FACE OFF Two teams that have been amongst the best performing teams this season, both Gujarat Fortunegiants and U Mumba are led by defenders. And both are two of the best defensive teams in the competition. Top Defensive Teams – PKL 6 Team Avg. Tackle Pts. Tackle SR U Mumba 12.4 50 Telugu Titans 11.8 56 Gujarat Fortunegiants 11.5 50     Two of the most fearsome defensive pairs of PKL 6 will go head on as U Mumba’s Fazel Atrachali/Surender Singh combo takes on Gujarat’s elite cover combination of Sunil Kumar/Parvesh Bhainswal. Most Tackle Points As A Pair – PKL 2018 Pair Successful Tackles Tackle Pts. Super Tackles Parvesh Bhainswal-Sunil Kumar 46 49 3 Fazel Atrachali-Surinder Singh 44 45 1 Vikas Kale-Jaideep 26 27 1 Rohit Rana-Surinder Singh 26 27 1     After Fazel-Surender led for most of the season, Sunil-Parvesh have taken the lead and now have 49 tackle points as a pair. Fazel-Surender are now 2nd with 45 tackle points. Not just as a team, but individually as well these defenders are having standout seasons, especially Surender Singh who struggled in PKL 5. Fazel is the leading tackle point scorer of PKL 6 with 65 tackle points to his name. U Mumba’s Left Corner/Right Cover Combo - PKL 2018 Defender Name  Fazel Atrachali Surender Singh  Mts. 17 16 Tackle Pts. 65 45 HIGH 5s 5 2 Avg. Tackle Pts. 3.8 2.8 Tackle SR 66 47     Sunil & Parvesh both have crossed the 50 tackle points mark for the season with Parvesh (53) having 3 more than Sunil (50). Parvesh is the 4th leading tackle point scorer of the season. They both average more than 3.0 tackle points a game and have a tackle SR of at least 60. Gujarat Cover Combination - PKL 2018 Defender Sunil Kumar Parvesh Bhainswal Mts. 15 15 Tackle Pts. 50 53 HIGH 5s 2 4 Avg. Tackle Pts. 3.3 3.5 Tackle SR 60 66     As far as skills are concerned, U Mumba’s Fazel-Surender duo excels in blocks and dashes and are known for their sheer strength. Fazel has also been brilliant in back holds and has pulled off some of the most sensational tackles of the season. Fazel-Surender Skill Breakup – PKL 6 Playername Fazel Atrachali Surender Singh Ankle Hold 22 14 Thigh Hold 17 10 Chain 1 5 Dash 3 10 Block 18 5 Back Hold Points 4 1     The Sunil-Parvesh duo has shown great flexibility as they have picked up points all over the mat. Generally cover defenders have most of their points in the middle of the mat, but that has not been the case for this pair. These two can play in the corners as well. Sunil-Parvesh Skill Breakup – PKL 6 Player Name Parvesh Bhainswal Sunil Kumar Ankle Hold 13 9 Thigh Hold 19 11 Chain 5 9 Dash 5 7 Block 7 13 Other Tackle 0 0 Back Hold Points 4 1     U Mumba’s pair however has not fared as well in their 2 matches against Gujarat in PKL 6: Fazel Atrachali has only 4 tackle points at tackle SR 50 (season SR 66) Surender Singh has only 3 tackle points at tackle SR of just 38 (season SR 47) The Gujarat pair however has an excellent record against U Mumba this season: Sunil Kumar has 6 tackle points with tackle SR 67 Parvesh Bhainswal has 10 tackle points with tackle SR 77 These are the 2 highest tackle SRs against U Mumba in PKL 6 among defenders to have made at least 10 tackles. 4 of the top 5 assist defenders will also feature in this match where Surender Singh is the clear leader with 73, 37 assists more than the person in second. Most Assist Tackles – PKL 6 Surender Singh (MUM) 73 Vishal Mane (DEL) 46 Sunil Kumar (GUJ) 45 Rohit Rana (MUM) 43 Fazel Atrachali (MUM) 40  

PKL 2018, Day 48, Match 1: U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants HEAD-TO-HEAD (OVERALL) Overall: Matches – 5 | Gujarat Fortunegiants – 5 | U Mumba – 0 | PKL 6: Matches – 2 | Gujarat Fortunegiants – 2 | U Mumba – 0 | • U Mumba are yet to beat Gujarat Fortunegiants in 5 meetings between these two teams.   • Gujarat are the only team that U Mumba are yet to beat in PKL.  • They have already played twice in PKL 6 and both times Gujarat came from behind to win the match, once at U Mumba’s home and once at their home in Ahmedabad. • Gujarat can go to top of the Zone A points table, but they need a win with more than 7 pts.  • The first match was a thrilling 38-36 win for Gujarat (M#57):   o Sachin top scored for Gujarat with 9 raid points, but Mahendra Rajput’s cameo at the end with a 7-point Super Raid (5 touch pts+2 all-out pts) turned the game.  o Parvesh Bhainswal led the defence with 4 tackle points while captain Sunil Kumar had 3. o Siddharth Desai had a Super 10 for U Mumba with 12 raid points while Vinod Kumar had a HIGH 5 after coming off the bench.  • The second match finished 39-35 Gujarat (M#75):   o Prapanjan was Gujarat’s best raider in this with 10 raid points while Sachin had 6. o Parvesh Bhainswal had a 6 tackle point effort o Siddharth Desai had another Super 10 (13 raid points) in a losing cause for U Mumba. o Rohit Rana was U Mumba’s best defender with 3 tackle points o Fazel Atrachali finished the match with just 1 tackle point     • U Mumba PKL 6: 12 wins, 4 losses, 1 tie. Won last match against Dabang Delhi by 7 points.  o Won 4 out of last 5 matches.  o 2 of their 3 losses this season have come against Gujarat.   • Gujarat Fortunegiants PKL 6: 11 wins, 2 losses, 2 ties. Won last match against Puneri Paltan by 15 points. Gujarat have lost only once in their last 13 matches and are on a 3-match winning streak.  o Won 4 out of their last 5 matches.   

PKL 2018, Day 48: Today kabaddi match schedule Match 1: U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants March 2: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan
First Published: Sun, December 02 2018. 18:39 IST

PKL 2018, Day 48, Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

