Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Telugu Titans take on Gujarat in today's 1st match

Day 52 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018) will see the start of Vizag leg. In Friday’s first match, hosts Telugu Titans will lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegiants, while the second match will be played between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag. Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants have faced each other only once in Pro Kabaddi League history so far. Gujarat won that match comprehensively by 10 points. This match is going to feature two of the three best defences in Pro Kabaddi 2018 so far. Both Gujrat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans owe most of their victories to their defensive performances. Last match, the Gujarat Fortunegiants defence were brilliant again as they restricted and Patna team, who have been on the best raiding teams to their lowest raid point total. Gujarat’s 17 tackle points in last game against Patna was their joint best defensive performance in PKL and best of



Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.



PKL 2018, Day 52, Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan



In Friday's second kabaddi match, defending champions Patna Pirates will take on Puneri Paltan at 9 pm (IST) in Vizag. Patna Pirates have dominated their head-to-head against Puneri Paltan by winning 9 of their 12 matches. Patna Pirates have played 5 Inter-Zone matches in PKL 6 winning 2 (Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers) and losing 3 (Haryana Steelers, U Mumba, Gujarat Fortunegiants). On the other hand, Puneri Paltan have played 5 Inter-Zone matches in PKL 6 winning only 1 (Bengaluru Bulls) and losing 4 (Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha).



Qualification scenario Puneri Paltan to scenario

If Pune fail to win their today’s match against Patna Pirates, they will not be able to overtake Dabang Delhi in 3rd place and will be out of the Pro Kabaddi 2018 Playoffs race.



Stay Tuned for Pro Kabaddi 2018-19 LIVE score and match updates



