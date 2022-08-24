Pujara hits 3rd ton in One Day Cup vs Middlesex, scores 132 in 90 balls

-
ALSO READ
County Cricket: Pujara to miss Sussex's first game due to visa issues
Will not be easy to fill big shoes of Rahane, Pujara: Rohit Sharma
Enjoyed my debut game for Sussex, glad to contribute, expresses Pujara
Parl panel red flags irregularities observed in irrigation projects
First class stint helped me to return to form and make comeback: Pujara
-
Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara registered his third century in the One Day Cup against Middlesex at Hove on Tuesday.
Pujara unleashed a rare side of him during his side Sussex's match against Middlesex, smashing 132 runs in just 90 balls with 20 fours and two sixes. He was striking runs at a great strike rate of 146.66.
Pujara has been an amazing form for his county side.
In the One Day Cup so far, Pujara has smashed 614 runs in eight innings at an average of 102.33. Three centuries and two half-centuries have come out of his bat. His best score is 174, which he hit against Surrey. It is also the highest score by a Sussex player in List A cricket.
The batter is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, behind Stephen Sean Eskinazi of Middlesex, who has scored 658 runs in eight games.
Pujara has also showcased his greatness for Sussex in the longest format as well in the County Championship Division two.
In 13 innings across eight games in the championship, he has scored 1,094 runs at an average of 109.40. His best individual score is 231. Five hundred-plus scores have come out of his bat in the championship. He sits at the second spot in batting charts here as well.
Coming to his match against Middlesex, centuries from Tom Alsop (189*) and Pujara (132) helped Sussex reach 400/4 in their 50 overs. Alsop and Pujara had a 240-run stand for the third wicket. Max Harris was the pick of the bowlers for Middlesex with 3/56.
Chasing 401, Middlesex did not look much of a threat. Wicketkeeper-batter Joe Cracknell scored a solid 71 while Martin Andersson scored 30. But Henry Crocombe (3/33) and Delray Rawlins (3/61) were just too good for their opponent and Middlesex were bundled out for 243, losing the game by 157 runs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor