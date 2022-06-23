First class stint helped me to return to form and make comeback: Pujara

-
ALSO READ
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
Ensure tech is available in regional languages to empower people: Irani
Will not be easy to fill big shoes of Rahane, Pujara: Rohit Sharma
County Cricket: Pujara to miss Sussex's first game due to visa issues
-
India's star batter Cheteshwar Pujara said his first class stints in Ranji Trophy and County Championships helped him find his lost rhythm and stage a comeback to the national side.
The 34-year-old Pujara, who was left out of India's home Test series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, forced his way back into the national team for the fifth Test against England after scoring 720 runs in just 5 matches with an outstanding average of 120 for Sussex.
While in the Ranji Trophy, Pujara scored an 83-ball 91 against Mumbai, he hit four centuries, including two double centuries for Sussex in Division Two County Championships.
"It's about playing as many first-class games as possible and for me, that experience was very important. When you want to get back into form, when you want to find your rhythm, when you have that concentration, it is important to play some long innings" Pujara told BCCI TV.
"So, when I was playing for Sussex, I could do that. When I had my first big knock against Derby, then I felt that my rhythm was back, my concentration and everything was falling in place. Yeah, I had a very good time with Sussex," he added.
Pujara said that he was confident of performing in the county games, as he was already in good form in the Ranji Trophy.
"I played three games for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy. Even there, I found my rhythm and I knew that I was batting well," Pujara said.
"It was about getting a big score and so when I had that in my first game, I knew that everything is back to normal now. (I was) finding my footwork, the back lift was coming along well."
Pujara along with wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will be representing Leicestershire in the four-day warm-up match starting on Thursday.
India will take on England in the rescheduled fifth Test match starting July 1 at the Edgbaston Cricker Ground in Birmingham.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor