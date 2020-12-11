Quinton de Kock appointed as South Africa's Test captain for 2020-21 season

Wicketkeeper-batsman has been named South Africa's Test captain for the 2020/2021 season, Cricket South Africa announced on Friday.

de Kock will lead the Proteas in series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia respectively.

CSA Convenor of Selectors Victor Mpitsang is confident of de Kock's leadership capabilities and the leadership he has shown so far and will spend the next few months finalising the appointment of the player who will take on the permanent role.

"We are satisfied, as the national selection panel, with the decision that we have made to ensure continuity within the team, while we work towards making the best decision for its future without the pressure of time constraints. Quinton (de Kock) is happy to continue in the role for the next season and is comfortable with the balance of the workload and we back him fully as a captain," said Mpitsang.

"We are also pleased with the leadership group in the team and are cultivating a strong individual leadership culture at the same time, so that the team produces a sustainable stream of potential captains for the future," he added.

CSA has also named the squad that will take on Sri Lanka in the two-match Test Series to be played over the traditional Boxing Day and the New Year's windows. The fixtures will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Uncapped Sarel Erwee, Glenton Stuurman and Kyle Verreyne have been included in the squad to play two Tests against Sri Lanka, starting at Centurion on December 26, while Wiaan Mulder returns from injury. Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius were not named, but could be added in the coming days as their recovery from injuries is monitored, said CSA.

South Africa Test squad: (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne.

Schedule

1st Test: December 26-30, SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd Test: January 3-7, Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg

--IANS

aak/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)