Warm-up game: Bumrah hits maiden first-class fifty; IND bundled out for 194

India pace spearhead scored his maiden first-class half-century on the opening day of the the pink ball warm-up match against Australia A Sydney Cricket on Friday.

With his 55 off 57 balls, Bumrah was the top-scorer for the visitors, who folded for a disappointing 194 in 48.3 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.



On a day when the Indian batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, Bumrah produced a stellar batting performance, smashing the ball six times to the fence and twice over it.

The 27-year-old reached the fifty milestone in style, dispatching a bouncer by all-rounder Will Sutherland for a huge six.



Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj stitched a valuable 71-run partnership for the 10th wicket before the Indian innings ended at 194.



Going into the dinner break, Australia's score read 6/0 as Marcus Harris (4) and Joe Burns played out a solitary over from Mohammad Shami. But the session was all about Bumrah using the long handle to great effect as he hit his maiden first-class fifty. Bumrah's unbeaten knock came of just 57 deliveries as he hit two sixes and six boundaries. Siraj on the other hand played a somewhat second fiddle as his 22 came off 34 balls with one six and two boundaries. For Australia, Sean Abbott (3/46) and Jack Wildermuth (3/13) were the stars with the ball.

Australia A all-rounder Cameron Green had to leave the ground after a straight drive from Bumrah's bat burst through his hand to hit the former on his head. It looked more of a precautionary step as he walked off without too much discomfort with the medical team.



Earlier, opting to bat first after won the toss, the Indian batsmen put up a dismal show as they were left reeling at 111/6 at the end of the opening session with Wildermuth bagging three wickets. Even though (40 off 29 balls) and (43 off 58 balls) looked good, their lack of application in the long format is something that is a worry for sure. Having both done the hard yards, it was important for them to play themselves in.



While Shaw and Gill failed to capitalise on a good start, (15), Rahane (4), Rishabh Pant (5) and Wriddhiman Saha (0) just couldn't get going as the Australia A bowlers looked to make hay with the newish pink ball. The team definitely missed the presence of regular skipper Virat Kohli as the latter decided to skip the game and stay fresh for the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval from December 17.



