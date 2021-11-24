JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

Need to come up with different methods to counter Indian spin: Williamson
Business Standard

Rahul gains a slot to fourth, Suryakumar jumps 24 places in T20I rankings

KL Rahul gained a slot to occupy the fifth spot while middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav galloped 24 places to the 59th position in the ICC men's T20I player rankings released on Wednesday

Topics
KL Rahul | ICC T20 rankings

Press Trust of India  |  Dubai 

Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul
Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

India opener KL Rahul gained a slot to occupy the fifth spot while middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav galloped 24 places to the 59th position in the ICC men's T20I player rankings released on Wednesday.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, too, gained a slot to occupy the fourth position.

Rizwan's upward movement is courtesy his 90 runs in the three-match series against Bangladesh that his side won 3-0, while opener Rahul is only six rating points behind after scoring 80 in two matches against New Zealand, a series also won 3-0 by India.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill has gained three slots to reach 10th position scoring 152 runs against India while Rohit Sharma is 13th, gaining two places after topping the series with 159 runs.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman is another one to move up the batters' list, from 40th to 35th.

The rankings for bowlers see Mitchell Santner gain 10 slots to reach 13th position with four wickets in the series against India and Bhuvneshwar Kumar up five to 19th with three scalps. Deepak Chahar has moved up 19 slots to reach 40th position.

Others to progress in the list include Mahedi Hasan (up six places to 12th) and Shoriful Islam (up three places to 40th) of Bangladesh, and the Pakistan pair of Shadab Khan (up two places to 14th) and Hasan Ali (up 16 places to 44th).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, November 24 2021. 15:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY