IPL: TVS Eurogrip is the principal sponsor for Chennai Super Kings

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Check full schedule and squad of Chennai Super Kings here
IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH playing 11: Bravo replace Curran in Chennai line-up
IPL 2021, CSK vs MI highlights: Chennai Super Kings wins by 20 runs
IPL 2021: DC vs CSK playing 11: Uthappa replaces Raina in Chennai line-up
IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB playing 11: David, Saini comes in for Jamieson, Sachin
-
: Two and three wheeler tyre manufacturer TVS Eurogrip on Tuesday said it has associated with four time IPL winner Chennai Super Kings, owned by The India Cements Ltd, to be its principal sponsor for the next three years.
Chennai Super Kings and TVS Eurogrip would launch a series of initiatives to engage the large fan base of CSK across the country. The partnership for the next three years (2022-2024) would also give TVS Eurogrip the visibility on the front of CSK's yellow jersey, a company statement said.
"TVS Eurogrip is delighted to associate with Chennai Super Kings. The jersey branding and sponsorship will increase awareness and recognition for our Eurogrip brand name and visual identity", TVS Srichakra Ltd, executive-vice president (sales and marketing) P Madhavan said.
"We look forward to co-creating exciting experiences for trade and our customers with this association. We see great synergies between the brands and are confident that this partnership will benefit both CSK and TVS Eurogrip", he added.
On the association with TVS Eurogrip, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd, CEO, K S Viswanathan said, "we are delighted to have TVS Eurogrip as our principal sponsor and we welcome them to the Super Kings' family. It is going to be an exciting phase for us. We believe that this partnership will help us build on the long-lasting relationship with the fans".
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Night Riders in the IPL 2021 final to register their fourth IPL title in October.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor