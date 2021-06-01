Ranji Trophy legend Amol Muzumdar appointed Mumbai team coach

-
ALSO READ
Wasim Jaffer, Amol Muzumdar, Bahutule apply for Mumbai head coach post
Mumbai gets new coach in Ramesh Powar ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
Not ideal to tour without practice: Women's cricket coach Ramesh Powar
-
Ranji Trophy legend and former Mumbai captain Amol Muzumdar was on Tuesday appointed coach the senior team for the upcoming domestic season replacing Ramesh Powar, who has taken charge of Indian women's team.
The decision to appoint him was taken by the Cricket Improvement Committee of the MCA comprising Jatin Paranjape (chairman), Nilesh Kulkarni and Vinod Kambli.
The CIC zeroed in on the 46-year-old after interviewing eight other candidates, which included Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Wasim Jaffer, Sairaj Bahutule, Sulakshan Kulkarni, Pradeep Sunderram, Nandan Phadnis, Umesh Patwal and Vinod Raghvan.
Muzumdar, incidentally was pipped four months ago by former India off-spinner Powar, who guided Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season but only to leave after getting the India appointment.
A Mumbai stalwart, Muzumdar scored 11,167 runs in 171 first class matches between 1993 and 2013.
A well-known commentator post retirement, he has been a batting coach with the NCA, IPL team Rajasthan Royals and was also South Africa's interim batting coach for the 2019-20 series against India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor