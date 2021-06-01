Not ideal to tour without practice: Women's cricket coach Ramesh Powar

JUST IN
Sony Sports Network to live broadcast Euro Cup 2021, Copa America in India
Business Standard

IANS  |  Mumbai 

File photo: Indian women cricket team in action at T20 World Cup

Indian women's team coach Ramesh Powar on Tuesday said that not being able to practice due to quarantine is not an ideal way to start a tour. The team leaves for an all-format tour of England early on Wednesday.

"It is not [an] ideal world though at the moment. We are looking at the bright side -- we are playing cricket. Women's cricket is getting the opportunities to play Test cricket, ODIs and T20Is. It is a good long tour of 45 days," said Powar, a former India off-spinner.

"It is not easy; we are trying to [prepare]. It is not possible to prepare physically but I think mental makeup will make a huge difference. I think, in my last assignment when I was with the Mumbai team and we had only six sessions we tried that, and it paid dividends. We could get to the tournament we played in positive [frame of mind]."

First Published: Tue, June 01 2021. 18:25 IST

