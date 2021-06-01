Not ideal to tour without practice: Women's cricket coach Ramesh Powar

-
Indian women's team coach Ramesh Powar on Tuesday said that not being able to practice due to quarantine is not an ideal way to start a tour. The team leaves for an all-format tour of England early on Wednesday.
"It is not [an] ideal world though at the moment. We are looking at the bright side -- we are playing cricket. Women's cricket is getting the opportunities to play Test cricket, ODIs and T20Is. It is a good long tour of 45 days," said Powar, a former India off-spinner.
"It is not easy; we are trying to [prepare]. It is not possible to prepare physically but I think mental makeup will make a huge difference. I think, in my last assignment when I was with the Mumbai team and we had only six sessions we tried that, and it paid dividends. We could get to the tournament we played in positive [frame of mind]."
--IANS
kh/qma
