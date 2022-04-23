RCB vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

Two teams, which have enjoyed a run of good form and are vying to get to the top of the points table will be up against each other when the Royal Challenegers Bangalore take on the in the second match of the day at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 23, 2022. The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST

While Sunrisers are undefeated in the last four games, the Royal Challenegers have also won back-to-back matches.

RCB vs SRH Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made-for-run fest as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Bangalore and Hyderabad, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.

RCB vs SRH Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. Today’s game at Brabourne Stadium will also have to bear the brunt.

For today’s match between Bangalore and Hyderabad, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 51-and 62%, while the temperature will hover between 32 to 30 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.

RCB vs SRH Live Streaming

The DC vs PBK match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium. This match between Bangalore and Hyderabad can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between RCB and SRH would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 23, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Faf du Plessis’ take on Kane Williamson’s in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between RCB vs SRH can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.