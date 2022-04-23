RCB vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
CSK vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
SRH vs GT: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
SRH vs KKR: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
PBKS vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
-
Two teams, which have enjoyed a run of good form and are vying to get to the top of the points table will be up against each other when the Royal Challenegers Bangalore take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second match of the day at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 23, 2022. The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST
While Sunrisers are undefeated in the last four games, the Royal Challenegers have also won back-to-back matches.
RCB vs SRH Pitch Report
The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made-for-run fest as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Bangalore and Hyderabad, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.
RCB vs SRH Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. Today’s game at Brabourne Stadium will also have to bear the brunt.
For today’s match between Bangalore and Hyderabad, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 51-and 62%, while the temperature will hover between 32 to 30 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.
RCB vs SRH Live Streaming
The DC vs PBK match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium. This match between Bangalore and Hyderabad can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between RCB and SRH would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 23, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between RCB vs SRH can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor