RCB vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 36

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis and Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RCB vs SRH toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of RCB and SRH would look like
Since the teams look pretty settled and there are no injury concerns on either side, there seems to be no imminent change possible in the Playing 11s of either RCB or SRH. However, if Washington Sundar gets fit, he will straightaway walk into the Sunrisers Playing 11 in place of Jagadeesha Suchith.
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith/Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
RCB IPL 2022 Squad
Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam
SRH IPL 2022 Squad
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey
