Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos tests positive for the coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Real Madrid's Varane positive for coronavirus, out of Liverpool game
India vs England: Check Motera stadium capacity, facts, tickets price here
Ramos returns for Real Madrid amid doubts about his future
Manchester City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals
PSG-Barcelona; Liverpool-Leipzig in UEFA Champions League
-
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said on Tuesday.
Ramos had already been ruled out of Wednesday's second leg against Liverpool in the Champions League quarterfinals because of a muscle injury.
Madrid's other starting central defender, Raphael Varane, also won't play in England because of a positive test. He also missed last week's first leg, which Madrid won 3-1.
Other Madrid absences on Wednesday include Lucas Vzquez, who hurt his knee at the weekend clsico against Barcelona, and Eden Hazard, who is yet to regain his fitness following a series of injuries.
Madrid, a 13-time European champion, has won six games in a row in all competitions and is unbeaten in 13 consecutive matches.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor