RoundGlass Punjab aim to consolidate top spot with win over Real Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
Hero I-League: Litmus test for Punjab FC against Chennai City FC
I-League: RoundGlass Punjab looking to build on 1st win against Gokulam
New I-League team RoundGlass Punjab FC looks to build fanbase
Hero I-league: Aizawl FC share points with Sudeva Delhi FC
Hero I-league: Punjab FC hope to build on momentum against Indian Arrows
-
RoundGlass Punjab will look to extend their slender solitary point lead when the Curtis Fleming-coached side clashes against second-placed Real Kashmir FC in the I-League encounter here on Thursday.
RoundGlass Punjab extended their winning run of games to three by beating Chennai City FC 2-0 in their last match.
The win made them the first team to replace Churchill Brothers on the top of the I-League with 14 points out of 8 matches.
Curtis Fleming's side plays its second-last game before the league heads into the second stage, and a win could extend its lead to 4 points over Kashmir, who still have a game in hand.
Speaking at the virtual pre-match press meet, coach Curtis Fleming said, "I don't think there has been any extra pressure. It's been the same pressure from the start of the season to see how we would perform in our first season as a professional team."
Fleming said that he considers Real Kashmir as favourites to win the title.
"I rate Real Kashmir really high. He (David Robertson) has been there for three seasons, and are favourites to win the I-League. People say they play long, but when you have Dipanda Dicka, Lukman, and Farooq. These are not long ball players. They are really good footballers and hard to defend against," he added.
Forward Sumeet Passi returned from his injury to make his first appearance in the last game and said,"It was really good to play after a month of sitting out. I thank the trainers and physios for bringing me back in shape. The whole team is very positive. All of us are enjoying the practice sessions and games, and look to build on this momentum.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor