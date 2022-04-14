RR vs GT: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 24

-
IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans Toss Timing
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson and Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RR vs GT toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of RR vs GT would look like
The Rajasthan team is almost settled with Padikkal now opening alongside Jos Buttler. Since they played Rassie van der Dussen in the last game, they wouldn’t want to change him based on one game’s experience so he will remain in the 11 and so will Kuldeep Sen.
As for Gujarat, they need to get Matthew Wade out as he has now failed in four innings back to back and even B Sai Sudharshan hasn’t really fired. But in place of Wade, they can surely play Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The Afghan batter is known for his bullish approach early in the innings.
RR Predicted Playing 11
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
GT Predicted Playing 11
Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
RR IPL 2022 Squad
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
GT IPL 2022 Squad
Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad
