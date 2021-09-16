Salah equals Gerrard's record for scoring most UCL goals at Anfield

-
Egyptian and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has equalled Steven Gerrard's record of scoring most Champions League goals at Anfield.
Salah equalled the record during Liverpool's Champions League fixture against AC Milan on Wednesday.
The striker registered his 14th goal for the Reds in the Champions League at Anfield, going level with Gerrard, reported Goal.com.
Salah had registered the goal for Liverpool in the 48th minute of the game.
Liverpool defeated AC Milan 3-2 in a Group B encounter of the Champions League on Wednesday.
For Liverpool, Salah and Jordon Henderson got on the scoring sheet and AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori ended up scoring an own goal.
For AC Milan, Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz scored goals, but in the end, the side had to stumble to a 2-3 defeat.
