Have time to bounce back from this defeat, says Man Utd's Maguire

-
ALSO READ
UEFA compensates dropped Euro 2020 hosts with Europa League finals
Cristiano Ronaldo deal sees Manchester United outflank City, mollify fans
Uefa meeting with British government on Champions League final at Wembley
Manchester City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals
UCL: Lewandowski strikes twice as Bayern Munich defeat Barcelona
-
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire believes that his side has a lot of time to bounce back from the defeat against Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.
On the pitch, United's no.7 Cristiano Ronaldo and co had a horror night in Bern as BSC Young Boys defeated United 2-1 in their UEFA Champions League opener.
"Of course, discipline is a huge part of tournament football. If this was a knockout game and we go out of the competition because we go down to 10 men, everyone would be kicking ourselves," Goal.com quoted Maguire as saying.
"We're fortunate it is the first game of the group and have loads of time to bounce back from it. Discipline is a huge part of football," he added.
Jesse Lingard's misplaced pass in the 95th minute ultimately led to Man Utd suffering a defeat in the match.
"With Jesse, no footballer likes making mistakes but it's obviously part and parcel of the game. We're humans, every footballer makes mistakes, we'll learn from it, he'll learn from it," said Maguire.
"He'll pick himself up and be ready to go on Sunday, that's part and parcel of football. But of course, discipline is a big part," he added.
For United, Ronaldo scored the lone goal. The forward's return to the competition for Manchester United brought another milestone as he matched the mark of Iker Casillas for making most appearances in the Champions League.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor