defender Harry Maguire believes that his side has a lot of time to bounce back from the defeat against Young Boys in the UEFA

On the pitch, United's no.7 Cristiano Ronaldo and co had a horror night in Bern as BSC Young Boys defeated United 2-1 in their UEFA opener.

"Of course, discipline is a huge part of tournament If this was a knockout game and we go out of the competition because we go down to 10 men, everyone would be kicking ourselves," Goal.com quoted Maguire as saying.

"We're fortunate it is the first game of the group and have loads of time to bounce back from it. Discipline is a huge part of football," he added.

Jesse Lingard's misplaced pass in the 95th minute ultimately led to Man Utd suffering a defeat in the match.

"With Jesse, no footballer likes making mistakes but it's obviously part and parcel of the game. We're humans, every footballer makes mistakes, we'll learn from it, he'll learn from it," said Maguire.

"He'll pick himself up and be ready to go on Sunday, that's part and parcel of But of course, discipline is a big part," he added.

For United, Ronaldo scored the lone goal. The forward's return to the competition for brought another milestone as he matched the mark of Iker Casillas for making most appearances in the

