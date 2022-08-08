Sasikiran, Erigaisi help India bounce back to beat Brazil at Chess Olympiad

-
ALSO READ
India to field a record 6 teams, 30 players in 44th Chess Olympiad
India to host 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in July-Aug this year in Chennai
A proud moment, says Anand as Chennai chosen to host 44th Chess Olympiad
Indian chess player Dronavalli Harika eyes medal at 44th Chess Olympiad
Chess Olympiad: FIDE team arrives in Chennai, inspects venue
-
Riding on Krishnan Sasikiran and Arjun Erigaisi's victories, India A got back their rhythm to trounce Brazil by 3-1 in the ninth-round match of the open section at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu on Sunday.
Coming into the match after a loss to Armenia on Saturday, India A started off the game on a winning note when Sasikiran raked in the first point against Andre Diamant in a Nimzo Indian game.
Things appeared to move sedately when a couple of consecutive wrong moves by the bishops on the 42nd and 43rd turn allowed Saikiran to gain advantage and convert it to victory on the 49th turn.
Erigaisi, on the other hand, went the English way against Sevag Krikor Mekhitarian. After the opponent castled late on the 25th turn, Erigaisi won an exchange and needed 63 moves to force victory.
The other two players, Pentala Harikrishna and Vidit Gujrathi were held to draws in their respective games.
Sasikiran shrugged off yesterday's debacle against Armenia, saying: "Sometimes these things happen but we always try to overcome such difficulties as a team by going for a long walk. I am happy that the team is cohesive, we always eat together and discuss a lot of things together."
India C also emerged victorious as they thrashed Paraguay by 3-1.
Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa defeated Vasif Durarbayli as India B held sixth-seeded Azerbaijan to a 2-2 draw. D Gukesh's winning run came to an end after he conceded his first draw of the event against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in a well-fought game. Nihal Sarin was also held to a draw by Rauf Mamedov while Raunak Sadhwani ended on the losing side against Nijat Abasov.
In another open section match, the USA shrugged off Saturday's loss against India by registering a 2.5-1.5 win against Greece.
Currently, Uzbekistan are sole leaders in the open section with 16 points followed by India B and Armenia with 15 points each.
In the women's section, India B and India C defeated Switzerland and Estonia by 4-0 and 3-1 respectively while India A suffered a 1.5-2.5 loss to fourth seed Poland.
In one of the crucial games, second seed Ukraine was held to a 2-2 draw by Georgia and thus, India A continued to be at the top position in the women's section but are now joined by Georgia, Poland and Kazakhstan, all having scored 15 points each.
Kazakhstan outperformed Bulgaria 3-1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor