Senior Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal to retire after India tour

Senior Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal will retire from all formats of cricket after the tour of India which begins later this month.
The 34-year-old Lakmal, a former Test captain, has played 68 Tests, 86 ODIs and 11 T20s.
"Former Sri Lanka Test Captain Suranga Lakmal has informed Sri Lanka Cricket that he will retire from all forms of International Cricket following the completion of the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of India 2022," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.
Lakmal thanked SLC for for its support.
"I'm indebted to SLC for giving me this astonishing opportunity and having faith in me to bring back my mother land honour as it has been absolute pleasure to be associated with the board that shaped my professional life and also enriched my personal development, said Lakmal in his retirement letter submitted to SLC.
I have nothing but the utmost respect for all my players, coaches, team managers, support staff, administrative staff and all other supportive staff,'' he said.
Sri Lanka are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is in India starting February 25.
