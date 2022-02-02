ICC T20I Rankings: Moeen Ali reaches third spot among all-rounders

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
T20 WC, ENG vs WI Highlights: Eng posts an easy victory, win by 6 wickets
T20 WC, WI vs BAN highlights: West Indies virtually knock out Bangladesh
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
-
England's Moeen Ali led from the front on tour in the West Indies, and his form with ball and bat is reflected in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings.
Moeen shined despite the tourists losing the five-match series 3-2 in Barbados. Moeen made 108 runs at a strike rate of 146 throughout the middle to late-over stretches in England's batting innings, also taking five wickets across 13 overs, at an economy of 7.15.
He also showed off his ability to clear the rope, with seven staggering sixes in a blitz of 63 in the fourth match of the series.
Moeen (205) leapfrogs Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga on the ICC Men's T20I All-Rounder rankings, sitting in third behind Mohammad Nabi (265) and Shakib Al Hasan (231).
Elsewhere in the all-rounder stakes, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard jumped 14 places into the top 20, after being dismissed just once in the series and striking at 140 with the bat. He also took four wickets. Jason Holder (up 15 spots to 34th) and Romario Shepherd (up 12 spots to 70th) were other notable climbers.
In the batters' rankings, the most notable shift came from Nicholas Pooran (up to eight places to 18th), who topped the series in the runs charts with 164 at a strike rate of 122. Brandon King, a key member of the hosts' top-order in the series, also made a 25-spot leap to 58th.
On the bowling side, Adil Rashid consolidated his third-place spot, though it was opposing spinner Akeal Hosein who turned heads, his eight wickets moving him up 15 places to 18th.
Jason Holder, the leading wicket-taker of the series with 15, climbed three spots to 23rd.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor