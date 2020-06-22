Serie A: Inter Milan manager Conte hopeful of winning Italian league

Antonio Conte has said that his side Inter Milan is still in with a chance of winning the

Currently, the side is placed in the third position in the standings.

Conte's remark came as Inter Milan defeated Sampdoria 2-1 on Sunday (local time).

"We hope that we can achieve something extraordinary. It's true that we could've sealed it earlier by making more of our chances, but instead, we conceded at the first Samp attempt and got a little anxious. It was a good performance, anyway," Goal.com quoted Conte as saying.



"I repeat, it's not a fitness issue, but when we have scoring opportunities and do not take them, which also happened in the Coppa Italia with Napoli, all it takes is one lucky ricochet and it's all up for grabs again. I hope these games will help us realise we must kill - in a sporting sense - the opponent and kill the game when we have the chance," he added.

In the match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez scored for Milan in the first half.

Inter Milan is currently six points behind table-toppers Juventus.

The side will next take on Sassuolo on Wednesday, June 24.

Following the clash against Sassuolo, Inter will then travel to Parma with tougher fixtures against Roma and Napoli to come in July.