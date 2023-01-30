SFA to invest Rs 12.5 crore in Khelo India Youth Games over next 5 years

-
-
Sports For All (SFA), a multi-sport tech driven platform, has joined Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) as sponsor for the next five years.
Through this strategic partnership, SFA will invest Rs 12.5 crore over the next five years.
"Having overseen immense success through our innovative technology-based approach over the years across numerous multi-sport grassroots championships, SFA is delighted to come on board as the powered by sponsor for Khelo India," said Rishikesh Joshi, founder of SFA.
Khelo India was introduced by the government to build a strong framework for all sports played at the grassroots in India and establish the country as a sporting superpower.
To accomplish the mission, the program has been divided into 12 different verticals which include developing state level Khelo India centres, talent identification and development, sports for women, promotion of sports amongst people with disabilities and much more.
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 13:11 IST