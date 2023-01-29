Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Sports Ministry launches app for athletes

-
ALSO READ
Khelo India Women's Hockey League 22 for Under-16 to begin from tomorrow
Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
Salute Hockey Academy beat Delhi Hockey 7-0 in Khelo India women's league
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
-
The Sports Ministry has launched a mobile application for the athletes taking part in the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games.
The Games will be held in Bhopal from January 30 to February 11.
The app will allow access to all information about the Games, on a click of a button.
The app gives an athlete a chance to check if his or her verified documents have been uploaded, before the start of the Games.
After successful registration, the athlete can check the status of the issuance of their sporting kits, the hotel in which the athlete has to stay, transportation plan for to and from the venue, as well as important contact numbers on which athletes can call in case of an emergency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 16:47 IST