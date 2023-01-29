LATEST NEWS
Business Standard

Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Sports Ministry launches app for athletes

The app will allow access to all information about the Games, on a click of a button

sports | Sports Authority of India | athletes

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Khelo India Women's Hockey League
The Sports Ministry has launched a mobile application for the athletes taking part in the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games.

The Games will be held in Bhopal from January 30 to February 11.

The app will allow access to all information about the Games, on a click of a button.

The app gives an athlete a chance to check if his or her verified documents have been uploaded, before the start of the Games.

After successful registration, the athlete can check the status of the issuance of their sporting kits, the hotel in which the athlete has to stay, transportation plan for to and from the venue, as well as important contact numbers on which athletes can call in case of an emergency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 16:47 IST

