Shahbaz Ahmed gets maiden India call-up, replaces injured Washington

-
ALSO READ
1 dead, 5 people wounded after mass shooting in Northeast Washington
Pak death toll from rains, flood reaches 320; PM visits Balochistan
Pakistan PM Imran Khan's defeat imminent: Oppn leader Shahbaz Sharif
Concerned for Uyghur rights, Britain replaces Chinese survelliance systems
IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Preview: Hyderabad face Bangalore in Deccan derby
-
All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed on Tuesday received his maiden India call-up as he replaced an injured Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting this week.
The 27-year-old Shahbaz has been rewarded for his stellar performance in the 2022 IPL season, where he turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The Bengal left-arm spinner collected 219 runs and four wickets in 16 matches, leaving a mark.
The Southpaw has a batting average of 41.64 and a bowling average of 19.47 from 18 first class games.
"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe," the BCCI said in a statement.
Washington had injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England, ruling him out of the Zimbabwe tour.
India are scheduled to play three ODIs starting here on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor