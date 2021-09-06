Shastri found positive in RT-PCR test, to isolate for 10 days: BCCI source

-
India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19 in the confirmatory RT-PCR test as well and will remain in isolation for at least the next 10 days, ruling him out of the team's fifth and final Test against England in Manchester this week.
The 59-year-old Shastri returned positive in a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test) on Sunday and on Monday, his RT-PCR test report confirmed the infection. The fifth and final Test is scheduled to start on September 10.
"After testing positive in two lateral flow test, Shastri has also returned a positive result in RT-PCR test. He has mild symptoms like sore throat. He will undergo 10 days of isolation," a BCCI source informed PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Three support staff members were also isolated after being deemed his close contacts. They are bowling coach Bharath Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel.
The playing members had tested negative in two lateral flow tests conducted on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
All the players and the support staff are fully vaccinated.
Shastri is likely to have got the symptoms after attending the launch of his book in the team hotel where outside guests were also allowed. Arun, Patel and Sridhar attended that function in person.
