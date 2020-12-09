Showing replay on screen before 15 seconds was costly: Kohli on DRS

-
India captain Virat Kohli wasn't happy that his team lost out on a perfect DRS call just because replay of the delivery bowled to Matthew Wade was shown on giant screen before the permissible limit of 15 seconds.
India lost the third T20 International by 12 runs and one of the reasons could be attributed to the fact that Wade, who could have been adjudged leg before off T Natarajan at a score of 50, got a lucky reprieve and added 30 more runs.
"That lbw was a strange one because we were still discussing whether the ball was going down and within the 15-second time, they showed the replay on the screen," Kohli said at post match conference on Tuesday.
"We decided to go for the review but the umpire said they have already shown the replay on the screen," he said.
In fact had the review been taken, TV replays showed that the umpire would have been forced to reverse his decision.
"I had a chat with Rod (Tucker, the umpire) and said: 'what do we do in this situation' and he said 'nothing can be done. It's a mistake from TV'," Kohli narrated the incident.
He made it clear that the Indian team management had made its displeasure clear with the authorities, saying a mistake of this magnitude in an international game is unacceptable.
"I thought from the management perspective, a message has to be passed that this can't be done at the highest level because in a very important game, it can be very costly," Kohli said.
"It was a little bit of a miss from the TV guys upstairs and I am sure it won't be repeated," he further added.
