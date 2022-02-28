Shreya Agrawal narrowly misses Air Rifle semis at Cairo Shooting World Cup

India's Shreya Agrawal narrowly missed out on a semifinal spot in the women's 10m Air Rifle event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol here on Monday.

Shreya shot 629.3 in the qualification round.

The eighth and final qualification spot went to Hungary's Eszter Meszaros, who shot 629.4, a mere 0.1 more than Shreya.

Two other Indians in the 117-strong women's Air Rifle field, Aayushi Gupta and Rajshree Sancheti, finished at 37th and 53rd respectively.

Aayushi shot 626.1 while Rajshree returned a score of 624.3 after 60 shots.

The first gold medal of the competition went to Italy's Danilo Sollazzo in the men's 10m Air Rifle, beating Slovakia's Patrik Jany 16-14. Jani is a Tokyo Olympics finalist. Czech Republic's Jiri Privratsky won bronze.

Saurabh Chaudhary, Gaurav Rana and Sarabjot Singh will be action in the men's 10m Air Pistol event on Tuesday, while Esha Singh, Shri Nivetha and Ruchita Vinerkar will feature in the corresponding women's event.

Over 500 athletes from 60 nations are taking part in the Cairo World Cup which has 20 medal sets on offer.

