Shreya Agrawal narrowly misses Air Rifle semis at Cairo Shooting World Cup

-
ALSO READ
ISSF Junior Shooting Worlds: India finish on top with 43 medals
ICC T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand final: Key players to watch out
Saurabh Chaudhary wins free pistol gold at Shooting Nationals
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
-
India's Shreya Agrawal narrowly missed out on a semifinal spot in the women's 10m Air Rifle event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol here on Monday.
Shreya shot 629.3 in the qualification round.
The eighth and final qualification spot went to Hungary's Eszter Meszaros, who shot 629.4, a mere 0.1 more than Shreya.
Two other Indians in the 117-strong women's Air Rifle field, Aayushi Gupta and Rajshree Sancheti, finished at 37th and 53rd respectively.
Aayushi shot 626.1 while Rajshree returned a score of 624.3 after 60 shots.
The first gold medal of the competition went to Italy's Danilo Sollazzo in the men's 10m Air Rifle, beating Slovakia's Patrik Jany 16-14. Jani is a Tokyo Olympics finalist. Czech Republic's Jiri Privratsky won bronze.
Saurabh Chaudhary, Gaurav Rana and Sarabjot Singh will be action in the men's 10m Air Pistol event on Tuesday, while Esha Singh, Shri Nivetha and Ruchita Vinerkar will feature in the corresponding women's event.
Over 500 athletes from 60 nations are taking part in the Cairo World Cup which has 20 medal sets on offer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor