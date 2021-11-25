Saurabh Chaudhary wins free pistol gold at Shooting Nationals

-
Participating in the men's 50m pistol event for the very first time, Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary struck gold with a score of 564 in the 64th National Shooting Championship here on Thursday.
Asian Games gold medallist won as the final relays concluded at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital.
This was the second medal day of the championship, scheduled to run till December 6.
Representing Uttar Pradesh, the former world number one and winner of the silver medal in the recently-concluded ISSF President's Cup, was up against a 287-strong field in his first ever attempt at free pistol at this level.
Yet, he proved to be unbeatable, as he has been in air pistol over the years, leaving second ranked armyman Ravinder Singh way behind at 559.
Bronze medallist Pardeep Kumar ensured an Army 2-3 with a score of 555.
Indian record holder in the event Jitu Rai was also in the mix, shooting 550 to finish in 13th place.
