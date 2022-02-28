31st Southeast Asian Games to open despite Covid-19 in Vietnam

-
The 31st Southeast Asian Games, the region's biggest sporting event, will be held in Vietnam from May 12 to 23 this year, organisers said on Monday.
The Games will feature 40 sports with 526 events, attracting around 10,000 participants, organisers announced at a press conference here.
The Vietnamese capital Hanoi will be the main venue alongside 11 neighbouring localities including Quang Ninh, Phu Tho and Bac Ninh, Xinhua news agency reported.
Originally scheduled to take place in November 2021, the biennial event was postponed due to the Covid pandemic in Vietnam and the wider region.
During this year's event, anti-pandemic measures will be applied in line with the Covid situation in Vietnam and other participating countries and regions, according to the organisers.
Competitions may be held with limited or no spectators, they added.
Vietnam has been witnessing a resurgence in Covid infections over recent weeks, with the situation most severe in the country's northern regions. On Sunday, it reported an all-time high of 86,990 new Covid cases, surging over 9,000 cases from Saturday. Hanoi was responsible for 11,517 cases on Sunday, also its new daily record.
Vietnam, set to host the event for the second time since 2003, has targeted topping the medal tally this year, said the country's National Sports Administration.
In the previous edition in 2019, the country finished second with 98 gold, 85 silver and 105 bronze medals, just behind host nation the Philippines.
