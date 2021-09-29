Simarjeet Singh added to Mumbai Indians squad for injured Arjun Tendulkar

Five-time IPL champions on Wednesday added pacer Simarjeet Singh to their squad as an injury replacement for young left-arm speedster

Arjun is the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and was picked at the draft earlier this year by the defending champions.

" have added Simarjeet Singh as an injury replacement to for the remainder of their season," a media statement issued by said.

"The right arm medium fast bowler has started training with the team after completing the mandatory quarantine as per IPL guidelines," it said.

The Rohit Sharma-led side have kept themselves in the play-offs race after they defeated Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

