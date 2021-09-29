IPL 2021: RCB vs RR playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head stats

-
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would look to build its winning momentum in UAE leg of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), when Virat Kohli-led side takes on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Dubai International Stadium today. RCB made a strong comeback in second phase of IPL 2021 as it defeated five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in its previous match. Rajasthan, on the other hand, is coming into today’s game after registering a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who is already out of IPL 2021 playoffs race.
Rajasthan and Bangalore are unlikely to make any changes in its playing 11 since no injury has been reported yet in the both the camps. However, the teams might spring some changes in their playing 11 on the basis of pitch conditions ahead of toss. (Keep checking this space for latest updates)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) playing 11 prediction
RR playing 11 (probables): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris/Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat/Sheyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman
RCB playing 11 (probables): Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
RCB vs RR head-to-head stats
- Total matches played: 27
- Royal Challengers won: 11
- Rajasthan Royals won: 14
- No result: 3
- RCB highest score vs RR: 200
- RR highest score vs RCB: 217
- RCB lowest score vs RR: 70
- RR lowest score vs RCB: 58
Know about Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the RCB vs RR IPL 2021 match be played?
The RCB vs RR match is scheduled to take place on September 29, Wednesday.
Where will RCB vs RR match will be played?
The venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 match is Dubai International Stadium.
What will be the match timings for today’s IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan and Bangalore?
The IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the RR vs RCB IPL match live toss take place?
The RCB vs RR live toss between Sanju Samson and Virat Kohli will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs RR IPL 2021 match live in India?
The RCB vs RR will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the RCB vs RR IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of RCB vs RR IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep.
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi
