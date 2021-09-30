- NCLT directs Zee board to consider Invesco's requisition for EGM
- India's agri exports can be doubled in 'medium term', says ITC Chairman
- At Rs 4.68 trn, India's Apr-Aug fiscal deficit at 31.1% of FY22 target
- Citi expects 15 bps reverse repo hike by RBI at next week's MPC meet
- Won't join BJP, but no intention to continue in Congress either: Amarinder
IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH LIVE: Hyderabad looks to check Chennai's march today
Check IPL 2021 SRH vs CSK LIVE updates, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live toss and playing 11 updates
Topics
Chennai Super Kings | Sunrisers Hyderabad | IPL 2021
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Chennai Super Kings. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Kane Williamson led from the front with an unbeaten half-century to help Hyderabad return to winning ways after five losses on the trot. It lifted the morale of the side as they have suffered eight losses from 10 matches. Meanwhile, CSK needs only one win to confirm its place in IPL 2021 playoffs.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
CSK vs SRH playing 11
CSK tentative playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore's full schedule and squad here
SRH tentative playing 11: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Check Kolkata Knight Riders' full schedule, timings, squad here
CSK vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between MS Dhoni and Kane Williamson will take place at 7 pm IST.
CSK vs SRH: IPL 2021 live scorecard
LIVE SCORE WILL APPEAR AFTER THE START OF MATCH
CSK vs SRH Live streaming and telecast details
The CSK vs SRH match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs SRH match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Stay tuned for IPL live score and CSK vs SRH match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh