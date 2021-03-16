South Africa Legends qualify for semis in Road Safety World Series T20

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series: South Africa Legends end England's winning streak
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Road Safety World Series: India Legends aim to seal semi-final spot
Road Safety World Series: Tendulkar, Yuvraj help India crush South Africa
Road Safety World Series: Windies Legends down Bangladesh for maiden win
-
South Africa Legends entered the semifinals of the Road Safety World Series T20 by beating Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets here.
Openers Andrew Puttick (84 not out off 54 balls; 9x4, 1x6) and Morne van Wyk (69 not out off 62 balls; 9x4) slammed unbeaten half centuries as South Africa Legends chased down the 161-run target in 19.2 overs late on Monday.
The win helped the South Africans finish third with 16 points after India (20 points) and Sri Lanka (20 points).
Earlier, put in to bat, Bangladesh Legends displayed a much-improved batting performance before South Africa Legends bowlers triggered a collapse.
The Mohammed Rafique-led side were restricted to 160 for 9 in 20 overs with South Africa Legends offie Thandi Tshabalala and pacer Makhaya Ntini taking two wickets each.
Nazimuddin provided a decent start with a 33-ball 32 with five fours and a six while Aftab Ahmed (39; 1x4, 3x6) and Hannan Sarkar (36; 2x4, 1x6) were the other main contributors.
Nazimuddin, however, was dismissed by Tshabalala while Ahmed and Sarkar were sent back by Zander de Bruyn and seamer Garnett Krugger.
Once Sarkar was dismissed at the team score of 130, Bangladesh lost six wickets for 30 runs.
Brief Scores:
Bangladesh Legends: 160/9 in 20 overs (Nazimuddin 32, Aftab Ahmed 39, Hannan Sarkar 36; Makhaya Ntini 2/26, Thandi Tshabalala 2/33) lost to South Africa Legends 161/0 in 19.2 overs (Andrew Puttick 84 not out, Morne van Wyk 69 not out) by 10 wickets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor