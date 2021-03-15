Check India vs England 3rd T20 playing 11, head-to-head stats, pitch report

-
India would look to continue its winning run in the five-match T20 International series, when Virat Kohli-led side takes on England cricket team in the 3rd T20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Indian cricket team made a roaring comeback in the second T20 match and defeated England by seven wickets to level the series. However, KL Rahul’s form at the top of the batting is still a concern for the team and he may get dropped from the India playing 11 for 3rd T20.
India vs England playing 11 prediction
The Indian captain surprised everybody by picking two debutants – Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav – in the India playing 11 for second T20. While Ishan Kishan made a statement by sending English bowlers on a leather hunt, Suryakumar did not get a chance to bat as India overhauled the target easily.
England, on the other hand, missed the services of Mark Wood in second T20 and he might return to England playing 11 for the third match. The visitors may rejig their batting order and push Ben Stokes up the order as the Southpaw seemed to be out of sorts at the number 6. England team management might include Moeen Ali in the playing 11 to counter Rishabh Pant and Kishan.
The Motera pitch for the third T20 International is likely to be dual paced again like the previous two. Batsmen will find it difficult to hit the shots in the first innings while as the night progresses and dew settles in, the ball will come onto the team batting second.
India vs England head to head stats in T20 Internationals
- Total matches played: 16
- India won: 8
- England won: 8
IND vs ENG T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
T20Is: IND vs ENG highest and smallest scores
India cricket team vs England in T20Is
- Highest score: 218-4
- Lowest score: 120-9
England cricket team vs India in T20Is
- Highest score: 200-6
- Lowest score: 80-all out
India squad for T20 Internationals: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan (reserve wkeeper).
England squad for T20 Internationals: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.
