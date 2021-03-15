JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India England Series » News

Ind vs Eng: I'll make sure to finish the game next time, says Ishan Kishan
Business Standard

Check India vs England 3rd T20 playing 11, head-to-head stats, pitch report

Rohit Sharma may replace KL Rahul, who scored only one run in two matches, in India playing 11 for the 3rd T20 cricket match. Check IND vs ENG 3rd T20 playing probables and pitch report here

Topics
India vs England | India cricket team | Motera Stadium

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Hardik Pandya
The Motera pitch for the third T20 International is likely to dual paced again like the previous two. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

India would look to continue its winning run in the five-match T20 International series, when Virat Kohli-led side takes on England cricket team in the 3rd T20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Indian cricket team made a roaring comeback in the second T20 match and defeated England by seven wickets to level the series. However, KL Rahul’s form at the top of the batting is still a concern for the team and he may get dropped from the India playing 11 for 3rd T20.

Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
 
India vs England playing 11 prediction
 
The Indian captain surprised everybody by picking two debutants – Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav – in the India playing 11 for second T20. While Ishan Kishan made a statement by sending English bowlers on a leather hunt, Suryakumar did not get a chance to bat as India overhauled the target easily.
 

Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav
Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav with their debut T20 International caps. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
It is expected that both the players will get an extended run in the tournament. Meanwhile, Rahul, who scored one runs in two matches, may get replaced by vice-captain Rohit Sharma at the top of the batting order. 

India tentative playing 11 for 3rd T20: Rohit Sharma/KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli ©, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.


England, on the other hand, missed the services of Mark Wood in second T20 and he might return to England playing 11 for the third match. The visitors may rejig their batting order and push Ben Stokes up the order as the Southpaw seemed to be out of sorts at the number 6. England team management might include Moeen Ali in the playing 11 to counter Rishabh Pant and Kishan. 

England tentative playing 11 for 3rd T20: Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood/Tom Curran, Adil Rashid.

 India vs England 3rd T20: Motera pitch report
 
The Motera pitch for the third T20 International is likely to be dual paced again like the previous two. Batsmen will find it difficult to hit the shots in the first innings while as the night progresses and dew settles in, the ball will come onto the team batting second.
 
India vs England head to head stats in T20 Internationals 
  • Total matches played: 16
  • India won: 8
  • England won:

IND vs ENG T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast

T20Is: IND vs ENG highest and smallest scores

 
India cricket team vs England in T20Is 
  • Highest score: 218-4
  • Lowest score: 120-9
 
England cricket team vs India in T20Is 
  • Highest score: 200-6
  • Lowest score: 80-all out 

India vs England 3rd T20 match prediction
 
The inclusion of two young guns – Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav – allowed India to overcome England challenge in the second T20I. After a strong show, India would start as favourites on March 16. Though England would make a strong comeback after being crushed in the second T20 match.

 Here are the squads of both the teams:
 
India squad for T20 Internationals: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan (reserve wkeeper).
 
England squad for T20 Internationals: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, March 15 2021. 13:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY