Check India vs England 3rd T20 live toss time and streaming details here

Buoyed by an impressive seven-wicket win in the 2nd T20 International, Indian cricket team would be eager to take a lead in the five-match series, when it locks horns with Eoin Morgan’s England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Indian cricket team, who had lost the first T20 by eight wickets, bounced back on Sunday thanks to impressive bowling in the death overs and power-hitting by debutant opener Ishan Kishan.
Check IND VS ENG 3rd T20 playing 11 and head to head stats here
However, the toss remains to be a crucial prospect in the ongoing five-match series given the Motera pitch seems ideal for batting as temperature cools down in the night. In both the first two T20 Internationals, it has been observed that during the second innings the ball came onto the bat and it was easy for batmen to go for big shots.
India vs England 3rd T20 toss prediction
Coming into the 3rd T20 match, both the captains – Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli -- would be hoping that the coin flips in their favour and understandably, the team winning the toss would look to bowl first at the tricky Motera wicket.
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
Know about India vs England 3rd T20 free live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:
When will the 3rd India vs England T20 be played?
The IND vs ENG 3rd T20 will take place on March 16, Tuesday.
Where will ENG vs IND 3rd T20 will be played?
The venue for the 3rd T20 International between India and England is Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
When Sardar Patel Stadium in Gujarat was renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium?
The Sardar Patel stadium is renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of India vs England 3rd Test on February 24.
England's tour of India 2021
What will be the match timings for India vs England 3rd T20 match?
The 3rd T20 match between the Indian cricket team and the England cricket team will begin at 7:00 pm IST or 1:30 pm GMT.
At what time will the IND vs ENG 3rd T20 live toss take place?
The India vs England live toss for the 3rd T20 between the Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 6:30 pm IST or 1:00 pm GMT.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?
The England vs India 3rd T20 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.
IND vs ENG T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
How to live stream the India vs England 3rd T20I in India?The live streaming of India vs England 3rd T20 will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP in five languages.
How to watch India vs England 3rd T20 free in India?
Doordarshan will live telecast the ENG vs IND T20 matches on its terrestrial network.
