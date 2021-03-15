Check India vs England 3rd T20 live toss time and streaming details here

Buoyed by an impressive seven-wicket win in the 2nd T20 International, Indian cricket team would be eager to take a lead in the five-match series, when it locks horns with Eoin Morgan’s England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Indian cricket team, who had lost the first T20 by eight wickets, bounced back on Sunday thanks to impressive bowling in the death overs and power-hitting by debutant opener



However, the toss remains to be a crucial prospect in the ongoing five-match series given the Motera pitch seems ideal for batting as temperature cools down in the night. In both the first two T20 Internationals, it has been observed that during the second innings the ball came onto the bat and it was easy for batmen to go for big shots.



3rd T20 toss prediction



Coming into the 3rd T20 match, both the captains – and -- would be hoping that the coin flips in their favour and understandably, the team winning the toss would look to bowl first at the tricky Motera wicket.





and during the toss. Photo: @Sportzpics for BCCI

The IND vs ENG 3rd T20 will take place on March 16, Tuesday. The venue for the 3rd T20 International between India and England is Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. The Sardar Patel stadium is renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of India vs England 3rd Test on February 24. The 3rd T20 match between the Indian cricket team and England will begin at 7:00 pm IST or 1:30 pm GMT. The India vs England live toss for the 3rd T20 will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 6:30 pm IST or 1:00 pm GMT. The England vs India 3rd T20 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.

How to live stream the India vs England 3rd T20I in India?

The live streaming of India vs England 3rd T20 will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP in five languages.Doordarshan will live telecast the ENG vs IND T20 matches on its terrestrial network.