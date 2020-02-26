SA vs AUS 3rd T20: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

-
The third and final match of the T20 International series between South Africa and Australia will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday. The South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20 is important for various reasons. Australia's Steve Smith and David Warner will return to Newlands today, less than two years after they became central figures in one of cricket's greatest scandals at the ground. They will be playing in a series-deciding third Twenty20 international against the South Africa cricket team in front of an expected capacity crowd with "maximum security" to prevent any abuse of players.
In the first T20 match of the bilateral series, Australia cricket team crushed Proteas by 107 runs, while in the second T20, South Africa came back with a superb bowling effort and defended 158 runs on a slow and sticky wicket.
South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20 predicted playing 11
South Africa tentative playing 11: Quinton de Kock (capt, wk), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
Australia tentative playing 11: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Steve Smith, Mathew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson
When and where to watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20 Live
Date: February 26, 2020 (Wednesday)
Time: 9:30 pm (IST)
Toss Timing: 9:00 pm IST
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20 match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with English commentary.
A hot weather will welcome the players at at Newlands park as the temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius. The pitch is expected to behave like the Port Elizabeth, where 158 was enough on the board. Recently, in a domestic 50-over game Keshav Maharaj took 4 for 24 at Newlands, so spin could be a factor in today’s match.
Key stats to look forward ahead of South Africa vs Australia match
- Aaron Finch needs 66 runs to become second Australian batsman after David Warner to complete 2,000 run in T20 internationals
- Dale Steyn needs one wicket to reach the tally of 700 wickets in international cricket.
Here are the squads for both the teams:
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin
Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, D Arcy Short, Jhye Richardson