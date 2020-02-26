SA vs AUS 3rd T20: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

The third and final match of the T20 International series between South Africa and Australia will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday. The 3rd T20 is important for various reasons. Australia's and will return to Newlands today, less than two years after they became central figures in one of cricket's greatest scandals at the ground. They will be playing in a series-deciding third Twenty20 international against the in front of an expected capacity crowd with "maximum security" to prevent any abuse of players.

In the first T20 match of the bilateral series, crushed Proteas by 107 runs, while in the second T20, South Africa came back with a superb bowling effort and defended 158 runs on a slow and sticky wicket.

February 26, 2020 (Wednesday)
9:30 pm (IST)
Newlands, Cape Town
South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20 match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with English commentary.

Weather and pitch report

A hot weather will welcome the players at at Newlands park as the temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius. The pitch is expected to behave like the Port Elizabeth, where 158 was enough on the board. Recently, in a domestic 50-over game Keshav Maharaj took 4 for 24 at Newlands, so spin could be a factor in today’s match.

Key stats to look forward ahead of South Africa vs Australia match

needs 66 runs to become second Australian batsman after to complete 2,000 run in T20 internationals

needs one wicket to reach the tally of 700 wickets in international cricket.

(w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn FortuinDavid Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, D Arcy Short, Jhye Richardson