In her cricket journey 'highs and lows', Mithali Raj's numbers stand out
Business Standard

South African batter Markram tests positive for Covid, out of opening T20

Aiden Makram was ruled out of the opening T20I against India after he tested positive for Covid-19. He was also unavailable for the season opener match.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram. Photo: @officialCSA

South Africa batter Aiden Makram was on Thursday ruled out of the opening T20I against India after he tested positive for COVID-19,

Makram, who was a part of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, was unavailable for selection for the series opener of the five-match series, revealed captain Temba Bavuma at the toss.

He had cleared the first round of testing along with the rest of the South African squad last week after arriving here on June 2.

Aiden was not available for selection as he tested positive for Covid, Stubbs comes in and it is a debut for him, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma said at the toss here.

South Africa have handed a debut to youngster Tristan Stubbs.

First Published: Thu, June 09 2022. 19:32 IST

