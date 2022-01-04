Sreejesh in race for World Games Athlete of the Year award

-
Olympic bronze medal winning India men's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is in race to win the prestigious World Games Athlete of the Year award after being nominated for the honour.
The winner will be selected following an online voting process which begins on January 10 and ends of January 31.
Elected FIH Goalkeeper of the Year for 2021, Sreejesh -- a triple Olympian with over 240 international appearances -- has enjoyed an exceptional 12 months, producing his very best form to help his team claim a historic bronze at the Tokyo Games.
If Sreejesh manages to win, he will be the second hockey player from the country to bag the title after women's team skipper Rani Rampal.
Rani became the first-ever hockey player to win the award in 2020.
A total of 24 athletes have been nominated for the award.
From the list of 24, the 10 best, as measured on January 23, will move on to the final, the voting for which will continue until January 31.
