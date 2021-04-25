- DATA STORY: India has added 2,169,308 cases to its Covid tally in the past 7 days alone
- Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI nod to extend shelf life of Covaxin: Report
- JSW Steel to ramp up supply of liquid medical oxygen to 900 tonnes daily
- Covid surge likely due to lack of antibodies in seropositive people: CSIR
- Planning to deploy mobile vans for phase 3 vaccination: Mumbai Mayor
- What startups and tech firms are doing to boost oxygen supply in India
IPL 2021 LIVE, SRH vs DC: SRH looks to improve its position on points table
The live toss for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL match will take place at 7:00 pm IST today. Check SRH vs DC live playing 11 and toss updates here
Topics
IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad | IPL Champions
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
David Warner. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
CHECK CSK vs RCB LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HER
While DC is coming into this match on the back of two successive victories its opponent SRH managed to get first win of the season when Warner-led side defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in its previous game. SRH is sixth in the IPL 2021 points table.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
SRH vs DC playing 11
Both the teams are likely to field an unchanged playing 11 from their previous matches.
SRH vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between David Warner and Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 pm IST.
2021 IPL records and stats
SRH vs DC: IPL 2021 live scorecard
SRH vs DC Live streaming and telecast details
The SRH vs DC match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Stay tuned for IPL live score and SRH vs DC match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More