IPL 2021 LIVE, SRH vs DC: SRH looks to improve its position on points table

The live toss for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL match will take place at 7:00 pm IST today. Check SRH vs DC live playing 11 and toss updates here

IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad | IPL Champions

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

David Warner. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In Match 20 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Delhi Capitals (DC), a team at the third spot on the points table, will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), placed in the bottom half of team rankings, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai today’s second game.
 
CHECK CSK vs RCB LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HER

While DC is coming into this match on the back of two successive victories its opponent SRH managed to get first win of the season when Warner-led side defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in its previous game. SRH is sixth in the IPL 2021 points table.
 
2021 IPL points table and team rankings

2021 IPL latest news
 
SRH vs DC playing 11
 
Both the teams are likely to field an unchanged playing 11 from their previous matches.
 
SRH vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between David Warner and Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
2021 IPL records and stats
 
SRH vs DC: IPL 2021 live scorecard
 
 
 
SRH vs DC Live streaming and telecast details
 
The SRH vs DC match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
Stay tuned for IPL live score and SRH vs DC match updates…

